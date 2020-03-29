The iconic Nate ‘N Al restaurant closes its doors after 75 years – Up News Info Los Angeles

BEVERLY HILLS (CBSLA) – Nate ‘N Al’s in Beverly Hills is the latest business to be downed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The deli has been serving Reuben sandwiches and buns since 1945. But with the threat of the coronavirus looming weeks ago, the restaurant moved to delivery and collection only.

On Saturday night, on Instagram, the company posted that it would close its doors on Sunday night for the foreseeable future. The publication says in part:

“About a month ago, the world, as we knew it, changed. We looked forward to continuing our delivery and delivery service so that we could provide the community with the food that has been part of our lives for years. However, our number one priority is to keep our clients and staff safe during this uncertain time. After reviewing all the variables, we no longer feel confident that we can. It is very sad that we close our doors for all businesses starting tomorrow, Sunday, March 29 at 8 pm. Thank you all for being part of the Nate’n Al & # 39; family and a special thanks to our employees who have worked tirelessly to be here so that we all continue to have our favorites available! We don't know what the future holds, but we urge everyone to do their best to stay home and stay safe. "

It is unclear whether the business plans to reopen once the pandemic ends.

The restaurant has remained in the family for decades, but was sold to a group of local investors in 2018. It was slated to move around the corner, and had been featured on local stations, in commercials, and in historical features.