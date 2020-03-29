The explosion of the Manila Medevac plane kills eight people when taking off | News

%MINIFYHTMLd90b8a4cd9a5452ffda62475f526edea11% %MINIFYHTMLd90b8a4cd9a5452ffda62475f526edea12%

A medical evacuation plane exploded into a ball of flame during takeoff in the Philippine capital, Manila, on Sunday, killing all eight passengers and the crew on board.

The Lion Air plane, bound for Manila to Haneda, Japan, caught fire at the end of the runway at 8 p.m. (12:00 GMT), said the capital's main airport.

Video footage showed a huge plume of smoke rising into the night sky as firefighters covered the fuselage with foam.

The twin-engine West Wind 24 was carrying three doctors, three flight crew, one patient and one companion, Richard Gordon, senator and head of the Philippine Red Cross, said on Twitter.

Manila airport general manager Ed Monreal told a press conference that two of the eight on board were foreigners, one from the United States and one from Canada, and the rest were Filipinos.

"There were no survivors," said Monreal.

An investigation was being carried out by the Philippine Civil Aviation Authority, the Manila International Airport said in a statement.

Most of the passenger planes at the airport have been grounded for weeks since the government placed Manila and the rest of the main Philippine island of Luzon. under emergency shutdown to fight the spread of the new coronavirus.