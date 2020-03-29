The director of & # 39; Wonder Woman & # 39; explains why he doesn't regret walking away from the sequel to & # 39; Thor & # 39;

WENN

Patty Jenkins originally teamed up to direct & # 39; Thor: The Dark World & # 39; before opting to leave Marvel's box office hit in 2013, she was replaced by fellow filmmaker Alan Taylor.

"Wonder Woman"Visionary Patty Jenkins walked away from"Thor: The Dark World"Because I didn't think I could make a good movie about the Marvel character.

Jenkins took over directing the box office success, but quit due to "creative differences," and now reveals he didn't think he could work on the script.

"I didn't think I could make a good movie with the script they were planning to make," he tells Vanity Fair. "I think it would have been a big problem, it would have been my fault. It would have seemed, 'Oh my gosh, this woman ran it and missed all these things.'"

"That was the only time in my career that I really felt like 'Do this to (another director) and it won't be much of a problem. And maybe they understand and love it more than I do.'"

The heads of Marvel Studios replaced Patty with Alan Taylor, and her film came under fire from critics.

Patty has no regrets about walking away from Marvel, adding, "You can't make movies you don't believe in. The only reason to do it would be to show people that I can. But I wouldn't have tried anything if I wasn't successful. I don't think that I would have had another chance. "

Instead, she jumped into D.C.'s "Wonder Woman" and broke records with box office success. She is back at the helm for the sequel. "Wonder Woman 1984", which will now hit theaters in August due to the coronavirus pandemic.