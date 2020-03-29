The deaths in EE. USA Exceeds 2,100 when CDC issues travel warnings for 3 states

%MINIFYHTML05621750274d4808ba6744f19864a69911% %MINIFYHTML05621750274d4808ba6744f19864a69912%

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's leading infectious disease expert and one of the most prominent members of the president's Coronavirus Task Force, said millions of Americans are likely to become infected with the coronavirus, and the number of deaths could reach between 100,000 and 200,000 people.

Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, cautioned against predicting firm results in an interview on CNN's "State of the Union,quot; on Sunday, but said models showing millions of deaths in the United States were "almost certainly … off the table."

"Every time the models come in, they give the worst case and the best case. In general, the reality is somewhere in between," he said. "I have never seen a model of the diseases I have dealt with where the worst case scenario really came out."

Still, he said his best estimate of the number of deaths would be at least 100,000.

"It is difficult to present it, I mean, looking at what we are seeing now, you know, I would say that there are between 100 and 200,000 cases. But I don't want them to hold onto that, because it's … sorry, deaths," he said. "I mean, we are going to have millions of cases."

Fauci, who has been one of the most vocal advocates of severe restrictions to combat the spread of the virus, said the models are "as accurate as their assumptions."

"I just don't think we really need to do a projection when it comes to such a moving target that you can go wrong so easily and fool people," he told CNN's Jake Tapper. "What we do know, Jake, is that we have a serious problem in New York. We have a serious problem in New Orleans and we are going to develop serious problems in other areas."