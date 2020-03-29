The best episodes of RHONY to watch again according to Luann and Ramona

Luann de Lesseps:

Well, I loved our trip to Morocco when we were in Marrakech (season 4, episodes 8-10). I think it was like an epic season and it was an epic journey. You know, of course, Scary Island is always fun (season 3, episode 12). And personally, I love the season where I sang. Jacques with Natalie Cole (season 4, episode 16).

Tinsley Mortimer:

"Well, I definitely think that when we were in Colombia and on the boat, it was very entertaining and terrifying (season 10, episode 17). But you know having been there, it was strangely the one that really wasn't afraid. And I'm generally the one who is more terrified on a plane or something like that if it's bumpy … I think knowing that we obviously survived is a fun thing to watch. And I mean, for me, my favorite obviously when I meet (promised) Scott (Kluth) for the first time (season 9, episode 15), so that's my best. It's always fun to come back by myself and look because it's crazy to see us kiss for the first time on camera and engagement for the first time and it was so unexpected and crazy. And now that it obviously has a happy ending, it's fun for me to see it. "

(E! And Bravo are part of the NBCUniversal family)