The best episodes of RHONY to watch again according to Luann and Ramona

The real housewives to the rescue!
Since most of you quarantine or work from home to prevent the spread of COVID-19 amid the coronavirus pandemic, we can't think of a better way to lift our spirits than by reviving The Real Housewives of New York CityThe wildest moments of all. As any Bravo fan knows, the ladies of the Big Apple Never not entertain
With the Rhony We'll be back in just a few days (Season 12 premieres Thursday Bravo on April 2 at 9 p.m.!), we asked Singer Ramona, Luann de Lesseps Y Tinsley Mortimer to recommend some of your favorites Real Housewives of New York City episodes that will help you overcome self-isolation.
Enjoy the ladies selections below and stay safe!
Singer Ramona:
"Well, I think it's the episode from the third season, when I made the trip to Scary Island (season 3, episode 12). And he was also watching me renew my wedding vows with Mario(season 3, episode 14). I think the third season was pretty, pretty good. Scary island
"And then of course St. Barts was great because that's when Sonja (Morgan) and I Googled what white trash meant (season 5, episode 15). I had no idea what white trash meant.
"And then you know, of course & # 39; calm down. Take a Xanax! & # 39; (season 5, episode 14). You can never repeat that again. It was amazing. So it was great, St. Barts. Those are probably my favorites. "
Luann de Lesseps:
Well, I loved our trip to Morocco when we were in Marrakech (season 4, episodes 8-10). I think it was like an epic season and it was an epic journey. You know, of course, Scary Island is always fun (season 3, episode 12). And personally, I love the season where I sang. Jacques with Natalie Cole (season 4, episode 16).
Tinsley Mortimer:
"Well, I definitely think that when we were in Colombia and on the boat, it was very entertaining and terrifying (season 10, episode 17). But you know having been there, it was strangely the one that really wasn't afraid. And I'm generally the one who is more terrified on a plane or something like that if it's bumpy … I think knowing that we obviously survived is a fun thing to watch. And I mean, for me, my favorite obviously when I meet (promised) Scott (Kluth) for the first time (season 9, episode 15), so that's my best. It's always fun to come back by myself and look because it's crazy to see us kiss for the first time on camera and engagement for the first time and it was so unexpected and crazy. And now that it obviously has a happy ending, it's fun for me to see it. "
