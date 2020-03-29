The actor from & # 39; Iron Man 2 & # 39; Arrested in FBI Raid for Alleged Attempt to Sell Fake Coronavirus Cure

WENN

Keith Lawrence Middlebrook faces a felony count of attempted wire fraud, as a US Attorney for the Central District of California warns people to be aware of similar scams during the pandemic.

An actor who appeared in "Iron Man 2"and television success"Entourage"He has been arrested by FBI agents for allegedly trying to sell a bogus coronavirus cure.

Keith Lawrence Middlebrook He faces a felony fraud attempt for allegedly soliciting investments for a company called Quantum Prevention CV Inc. to market pills that he says would prevent COVID-19 infections and an injection to cure the virus.

He was arrested in Los Angeles on Wednesday, March 25, after an FBI bite, in which he allegedly handed over a pack of pills to an undercover agent posing as an investor.

Middlebrook "falsely claimed" to at least one potential sponsor that basketball icon Earvin & # 39; Magic & # 39; Johnson was on the board of directors, but according to the affidavit, "Johnson confirmed to investigators that he knew nothing about the Middlebrook company."

US Attorney Nick Hanna of the Central District of California has warned people to beware of similar scams during the coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement, he shares: "During these difficult days, scams like this are using blatant lies to take advantage of our fears and weaknesses."

"While this may be the first federal criminal case in the nation to stem from the pandemic, it certainly will not be the last. Again, I urge everyone to be extremely cautious with outrageous medical claims and false promises of huge profits. And for those who perpetrate these schemes, knowing that federal authorities are in place to protect all Americans, and we will aggressively move against anyone who seeks to mislead the public during this critical time. "

Middlebrook faces up to 20 years behind bars if convicted of the charge.