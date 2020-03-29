%MINIFYHTMLbb7594820366e709b410a6bc3ca67ad911% %MINIFYHTMLbb7594820366e709b410a6bc3ca67ad912%

For the whole debate about whether the best coffee comes from a Chemex or a French press or an AeroPress, sometimes you just want to turn on a machine and let it do all the work. We asked 14 coffee experts, baristas, roasters, food industry professionals, and simple coffee snobs, which coffeemakers will offer you good, easy home brewing without all the fuss. Below are your eight favorite machines for people who think the best part of waking up is having a device make their cup.

The best overall coffee maker

Bonavita Connoisseur One-Touch 8-Cup Coffee Maker

According to our research, the Bonavita Connoisseur is respected across the industry, with four experts recommending the model specifically by name and two others who name Bonavita the best brand of coffee makers. A key feature of the Connoisseur, cited by all who recommended it, is the machine's ability to brew beer at the right water temperature. According to Ken Nye, owner and founder of Ninth Street Espresso, one of the "parameters that most machines fail to achieve is temperature. Very few consistently carry water to that 198-202 degree range," which he calls the "widely agreed standard,quot;. As Nye says, the Connoisseur is made to heat water to the correct temperature and "maintains that temperature throughout the entire preparation process." Plus, adds Nye, it's brewed directly in an insulated thermal jug so you can keep your coffee warm without heating it from below (where you risk burning the coffee).

Another important factor, mentioned by multiple sources, is that it evenly distributes water over ground coffee while brewing. It does this with the help of a showerhead-like nozzle above the filter basket that "showers all the coffee evenly so that everything is brewed at the same time," according to Joanna Larue, general manager of Blue Bottle Park Slope. The machine also has a flat-bottom brew basket that Nye and George Howell, the owner and founder of George Howell Coffee, cite as essential to ensure smooth brewing. "The flat bottom spreads the floor evenly over the bed," Howell explains, making it easier to distribute the water and ensure "even extraction." This model may not be as complete as some of the other options on this list, or on the market in general, but experts recommend it above all others due to its more affordable price, ease of use, and most of all , its reliability. "It's consistent from start to finish," says Howell.

The best high-end coffee maker

Technivorm Moccamaster Coffee Brewer, 40 oz.

Cited by three experts, Technivorm Moccamaster was the second most recommended coffee maker. It's expensive, but experts using it said it's worth the premium if you want to invest in the best equipment out there. Like the Bonavita Connoisseur, the Moccamaster received high marks for its ability to control temperature and even for brewing. However, one of the areas where it really stands out from the crowd is its quality construction. "You want something that is well made and has good temperature control," says Jim Munson, founder and president of the Brooklyn Roasting Company, who highlights the fact that the Moccamaster is handcrafted in the Netherlands. Suyog Mody, the founder of Driftaway Coffee, is another fanatic. He says that while the "brewing mechanics,quot; is similar to that used in less expensive drip coffee makers, the Moccamaster "is made with better parts and solid construction. I have been using it daily for the past three years. no problem. It's just not a fuss. " He adds: "And honestly, it looks good on the kitchen counter." While the design is certainly attractive and the build quality means it should last a long time, experts would not recommend this coffee maker if it wasn't also … great coffee. "I taste coffee from all kinds of brewers, and this one gives me a better cup," says Munson.

Best fooled for a Moccamaster coffee maker

Motif Essential Serving Coffee Maker with Thermal Carafe

Mud Coffee co-owner Yasmina Palumbo says this Motif coffee maker is a good alternative to the "better known and much more expensive,quot; Moccamaster. "It heats up the water very quickly, and its dispersion system soaks the milks evenly, making an infusion with a fuller flavor," she says.

The best programmable coffee maker

Bonavita programmable coffee maker with thermal carafe

Many homebrewers like to have a programmable coffee machine that can be set to automatically turn on at a certain time. If you're looking for one of those, two of the experts recommend this model, which has the same preparation mechanics as the main pick, but comes with a digital watch and timer with the ability to program automatic preparation. "It's a great option for coffee lovers who want to brew beer at the touch of a button without sacrificing quality," says Connie Blumhardt of Asado Magazine. Michael Bonavita (unrelated to the company), the owner and founder of Goodlife Coffee Company, says this is the machine he uses at home because he loves how simple it is to program.

The best coffee maker with built-in grinder.

Capresso CoffeeTeam TS with conical grinder and thermal carafe

If you want to take advantage of the convenience factor beyond the programmable time, you can get a coffee maker with a built-in grinder so you really have everything you need in one machine. "In the mornings, when I don't do a laundry (weigh the water, the beans, all those fun things), the Capresso drip machine produces the cleanest-tasting cup," says Kat Odell, the author of Drinking day. The built-in burr grinder "also saves you from having to purchase a separate device," he adds. (Note that burr mills are also the style preferred by all of the experts we consulted for our roundup of the best coffee mills.)

The best coffee maker for a quick brew time

BUNN Velocity Brew 10-Cup Home Brewer

Anyone who can't start the day without a sip of coffee knows that another important quality to consider is beer time. That's where this coffee maker stands out, according to Bonavita, who describes it as "very fast, consistent and easy to use." He adds that Bunn has a great reputation in the retail space, and that this model is a "great home version,quot; of those higher-volume machines the company is known for.

The best simple coffee maker

Mr. Coffee 12-Cup Coffee Maker

Jamie McCormick, the co-owner of the East Village Abraço cafeteria, told us that he prefers to keep things as simple as possible when it comes to coffeemakers. "People do a great,quot; to do "for a lot of nothing,quot; when it comes to team building, he says. Although he admits he doesn't quite know why, he believes that a plain old Mr. Coffee is a great choice for any "hobbyist coffee roaster who wants to flatter his land." Since this doesn't have a high-tech mechanism to distribute water evenly like some of the other models on this list, it offers a key tip: open the machine while it is getting ready and "shake the ground." Make sure all the floors are hydrated. "

The best cold beer maker

OXO Good Grips Cold Brew coffee machine

If you're looking for a cold coffee pot, this one is recommended by Dennis Ngo, the chef and co-owner of Di an Di restaurant in Greenpoint. "I was hooked on the softness and low acidity of cold brewed coffee," says Ngo, who, before making his own cold brew, would go out and buy it at the Gimme Cafe! Close to his apartment. “It allows me to play with different grains and concentrations, and it produces enough cold beer to last me two weeks at a time. It also stacks up compactly for storage, which is an absolute must for my little New York apartment. "