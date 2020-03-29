Texas to Receive $ 237 Million Federal Grant for Coronavirus Response – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

WASHINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) – The Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) will receive a $ 236 million federal grant to help its response to the coronavirus pandemic, US Senator John Cornyn (R-TX) announced Sunday.

Funding comes from the Department of Homeland Security's Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) through the Robert T. Stafford Act, which empowers the federal government to assist in local disaster relief efforts.

"I know it is a time of great uncertainty for the physical and financial health of our families and our country, but I want to assure my constituents, the 29 million people I have the privilege of representing in the State of Texas, that the federal government is working to provide the relief we can, "said Senator Cornyn.