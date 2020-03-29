Tessa Thompson in The Charlotte Hale we never met in Season 3, Ep. 3 – Deadline

%MINIFYHTML9c000d3797be20cbd89ffd83bf18541511% %MINIFYHTML9c000d3797be20cbd89ffd83bf18541512%

SPOILER ALERT: This interview contains details about tonight Westworld season 3, third episode "The absence of field" on HBO.

Wow. Tonight's episode of Westworld He showed us a Charlotte Hale that we never met. Skillfully portrayed by Tessa Thompson (from movies as big as Creed franchise and Thor: Ragnarok), the actress takes Charlotte to various nuanced emotional planes. While Charlotte remains the ruthless boss of Delos Corp, even as a rebooted hostess, inside her she is a total mess, trying to understand the ex-husband and toddler son she just tuned in with, as well as the battle going on in inside her, to the point of imposing physical damage on herself. Thompson explains everything for us. Tonight's episode was directed by Amanda Marsalis and written by Denise Thé.

Before we start talking about tonight's episode, how are you doing during this crazy time?

Thank you so much for asking. I'm fine. I am quarantined here in Los Angeles and my family is safe and sound. I have been trying to find the best way to be of help and service during this time. It has been very confusing. I know many people, not only are Americans across the globe struggling, but I have been encouraged by the efforts of people online, whether it's to find some charitable way to give back or just to connect and provide entertainment and comfort for people during this time. It's really nice. So i've been watching

It is such a delicate moment that I feel like I've been crawling mostly on social media but a little nervous about how to use it myself. There are big organizations like One Fair Wage that are doing a great job helping tip workers during this time, as many people are really struggling and cannot work the way they usually do. I have only tried to help shed some light on those organizations that are truly vital during this time. We'll see, maybe I'll do something online, but mostly I've been using this time to connect with friends and family, read a lot, and hang out in my garden.

Tonight was a Whopper episode for Charlotte. When you had the script the first time, was it your first impression? It is a side of Charlotte that we have never seen before. Did Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy alert you to the fact that a big one like this was coming for Charlotte?

HBO



I mean, I was impressed. I think each episode of this season has been very well crafted. We are really getting to know these characters. They are expanding in a way that I don't think any of us really anticipated. I think the incorporation of these new characters has been very brilliant. I had a conversation, maybe a couple of months when they were working on writing the show. Lisa wanted to do some things to me, which was amazing. She let me know about this idea that we would enter Charlotte's life; that she would have to face the reality of old Charlotte and that one of those things would be her family life. So I had a feeling that was going to happen, but beyond that, I really had no idea. So many of the things in the episode came as a surprise to me.

I think one thing that has been so interesting about portraying Charlotte in the past, for me, was like this kind of enigmatic idea of ​​what big companies were like, what kind of corporate power, I dare say, corporate evil looks when the final result is located on your employees or the type of ethics of the company. But he had no idea in the past who this woman was in his personal life. Somehow it didn't even matter because he wasn't someone who cared too much about his own personal life. She was all work. So, in this episode, you discover that she was a woman who was really struggling with how to exist in the world as someone who was on the front lines of business, but also a mother, a partner, who was struggling to make a relationship will work. It was amazing to know that all these things are happening to her, and I never knew it nor the audience. It was a pleasure working on this episode and working with Amanda Marsalis and the amazing directors, Denise Thé, the writer. It was really a joy to do this episode.

Charlotte Hale, left of the robot, takes over in tonight's episode.

HBO



So there is a line to the beginning where Charlotte says, "Why should I be here?" Then we know that Dolores can occupy Charlotte. But is there another soul inside Charlotte now? Is it someone we might meet or is it old Charlotte? There is a sensitive side of Charlotte that fights against the commercial side that we know.

I do not know. I think we will have to discover that. I can say one thing is that when it first turns on, at least on this show, it's like a birth in some way. When we start the episode with her, she is a new being who has no idea what they are and whether or not it is a consciousness that the audience has seen before, an old character that we are familiar with or a new one. I will say that over the course of this season, this new being becomes something that none of us have ever seen before, but it is still a mystery, at least in episode 3, who this being is.

HBO



So when did the real Charlotte die? Tonight, we had a feeling it was at the end of the first season in the massacre, but then we see at the end of season 2 Charlotte's host killing another Charlotte.

So, the real Charlotte died towards the end of the second season in that scene where she saw Charlotte killing Charlotte and at that time the –Halores– was busy, this new shell was occupied by Dolores or Wyatt at that time, who then they killed the real Charlotte. But that H, alores, that kind of double Charlotte had infiltrated before Charlotte's death. For those scenes, I think of season two episode six or seven, one, for example, where you think Charlotte is questioning Jeffrey Wright's character Bernard, but in fact it's Halores.

And the sound frequencies that Charlotte continues to receive on her cell phone in this episode, can you explain? Clearly it takes her to certain places.

At this point in the season, it is a mystery to her what these frequencies are. She is trying to find out, but they are sending her this kind of ominous frequency. Someone is trying to connect to it. It is not clear who she is, but she has to contend. I think one thing she does discover in episode 3, and the audience already knew, is that she herself was some kind of mole within Delos. He has to deal with that because of course he is now in charge of Delos, so he has to sort out some of the old choices that Charlotte Hale made and what effect they will have on her now as she infiltrated. Charlotte's life and company.

As Charlotte emotionally falls apart at the hotel, Dolores says to her, "You are talking like one of them." They have no impulse control. "

HBO



It is a reference to humans. Yes. I think it's something we see this remake of Hale or Charlotte really dealing with this season because Evan's Dolores Rachel Wood right now is a new being on a very purposeful mission about what she's looking for. That will unfold and become clear to the audience as the season progresses, but she knows what she wants now in this new world. I think this version of Charlotte is somewhat of a minion despite it being presented that they are more or less the same and are pursuing the same thing. I think this version of Charlotte discovers that she has to deal with her home life, with her own ideas about the humanity that surrounds her and that she has all these feelings that literally want to get out of her skin. And right now I think Dolores de Evan is trying to tell her "Stop that." In a strange way, even though we are struggling towards our own agency of humanity in some way, this is a time to be firm, to be like a robot, and to be firm in our mission, and that will be difficult for this version of Charlotte for many reasons this season.

Charlotte's brutal self-drilling on herself. That just adds another facet to it. Can you talk more about how she can't stand being in her own skin?

HBO



It's complicated. She is having some very hard feelings to come. If you were a host at Westworld Park and had feelings, which everyone did to varying degrees, certainly for Dolores, someone like Charlotte was the number one enemy. She was someone who did not care about the host, did not believe that they were sentient beings, felt that they were only machines and that they were pieces of equipment that were expensive but, otherwise, were not very valuable. Strangely, then, that any mind and conscience of the host gets trapped inside the body of someone who didn't care too much about them is laborious enough.

So I think this being has to deal with the fact that people are not really good or bad. That Charlotte, while hosting a hostess, was an enemy, a human being, or a woman she loved, who was trying to do her best as a mother, who was trying to do her best in the world, and I think that's true. of all people. We are neither good nor bad. So I think this particular being is having a hard time dealing with it. Also, there is a fear of having to deal with someone like Serac, of having to deal with past decisions that Charlotte made and how that put the mission and livelihood of this being literally in jeopardy. So there is a lot of anxiety.

I think it's a multitude of things that make her want to literally just tear off her skin. It is strange to say that it was fun to play because it is not fun and the truth is that there are many people who really got hurt that way; Humans who are struggling with whatever they are emotionally doing and she has put it that way. It is heartbreaking and really painful and difficult to see and do. But I thought it was such a beautiful physical expression of what she faces internally and having to see her as a buttoned-up businesswoman, but inside she's really struggling, I thought it was such a beautiful, poetic, and deeply sad thing to interpret. . It was also someone who sat with this character for many years, seeing a side of her that was more understanding is something I never thought I would see. I mean i really thought i would die (laughs) in the middle of the first season. So, I can't believe I stayed that long on this show, this show that I'm so fanatical about. But to see a character that I have loved in my personal way evolve and see new sides of her is really incredible.

There are many comments about humanity in Westworld In light of what is happening right now in the world with the coronavirus, has the show taken on a new meaning for you?

One of the joys of working on this program has always been the way it is so moving right now, whether it's talking about the way data is used against us or asking questions about the nature of our humanity. For me, my favorite type of entertainment is entertainment that also shows us a mirror; that we should be entertaining and also ask big questions. First of all, I feel that everything has a new meaning these days for me. Obviously I am reading, looking, listening a lot, like most people because there is not much more to do as I have been at home.

I have heard of this virus known as the great equalizer: that we are all in the same boat and to some extent that is true, and I would say that somehow something like this also enlightens those of us who have privilege and those of us who no. First of all, even staying home and quarantining and helping to flatten the curve is a privilege. Some people cannot do that. Some people have to work. Some people have to go out into their workforce. My sister, for example, is a nurse. Every day she risks her life. So somehow we are all in this together and in other ways we are not.

I think something he really articulates this season is the way, for example, Aaron Paul's character Caleb is caught up in this cycle and he begins to realize in episode 3 that the powers that have decided what he has determined is capable of and of what he is not capable and that they — Dolores says it, that they decide not to invest in you and, therefore, it is a kind of self-fulfilling prophecy. I think the same thing is happening in this country and around the world. So I think this time, this virus illuminates that. I mean, for example, I mentioned earlier, for example, tip workers. I mean there are problems in the way tip workers are treated anyway before this virus and now you can really see how essential it is that they be paid fair wages during this time. Hopefully this time I can help people in the restaurant industry see that and make some overall changes so that when we recover from that, workers get a fair wage.

There's a tint of a kind of post-apocalyptic (on the show). Sometimes I would like to see something fun because there is a lot of uncertainty and a lot of sadness, and I think we are really fighting in ways that we are not used to, particularly in the Western world and as Americans. Having this thing infringing on our personal freedom, which is something we are not used to, but I think I feel this opportunity to change the way we live and the way we treat each other. another and the way we treat the planet.

This is begging us to look at those things and deeply consider what lasting changes we can make. For that, I am grateful. If there is a positive side, I am grateful for it. Definitely see this season the hosts in Westworld They are at a time when they are thinking about trying to literally reshape the world, and Dolores, for example, is trying to do it through the revolution. But I would say that the creation of a humanity that is more just, kind, and equal does not happen without a little conflict. It doesn't happen without some people making great sacrifices. Those are the things I think about when I'm watching this season right now.