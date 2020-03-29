MESA, Arizona. Rachel Folden discovered something early on during her first spring training with the Chicago Cubs, long before the coronavirus pandemic ended the team's activities.

Neither player cares so much that one of their coaches is a woman. As for the girls he meets, they care a lot that one of the coaches is a woman.

"Many people have come up to say that their daughters are glued to television watching baseball now or that their daughters know they can get into baseball somehow, they don't have to choose softball." Folden said. "I've heard that from quite a few people, actually."

Major League Baseball is pressing the same message. Recognizing the importance of representation when it comes to growing the game, the commissioner's office continues to look for ways to attract more women and minorities to the sport.

The Institute for Diversity and Ethics in Sport (TIDES) in Central Florida gave baseball a C for gender hiring in its most recent diversity report, released last April, one point from the year before. 70. But MLB Awaits Hiring. The winter spree is a sign that its Diversity Pipeline Program is working.

Alyssa Nakken became the first coach on a major league team when she was named assistant to the new manager of the San Francisco Giants, Gabe Kapler. Folden landed a job with the Cubs as his top lab tech and fourth coach for the rookie level Mesa. Rachel Balkovec was hired as a minor league hitting coach with the New York Yankees.

Veronica Alvarez worked with the Oakland Athletics during spring training for the second consecutive year, and Christina Whitlock was hired as a minor league coach with the St. Louis Cardinals.

"I am here for a reason," said Nakken. "I'm here to make an impact. People are free to think what they want to think, but it goes back to that sense of responsibility. I'm going to go in and grind and run over and work extremely hard."

Nakken, Folden, Balkovec, Alvarez, and Whitlock have connections to Take The Field, a winter meeting development program that is designed to bring women into the baseball portfolio of operations.

"At Take The Field, we have an opportunity to really put some of the strongest candidates in charge of club staff," said Liz Benn, senior coordinator of labor relations and player programs for MLB. "This year we actually had a group of employees who contacted us to ask if they could participate in Take The Field and they were really excited to step up and meet the candidates."

Major League Baseball is also investing more in women's baseball and softball events and programs, seeking to identify and network with women interested in working in the game. Baseball's increasing dependence on technology is also creating more opportunities for women.

"Now he's become, it's really not so much about his experience as a player," said Tyrone Brooks, senior director of the MLB field diversity management program and manager. "It's more about whether you have a set of skills that can be applied in the way a team tries to develop players. Obviously, technology now plays an increasingly important role in player development."

Folden, 33, is the founder of Folden Fastpitch, a northwest Indiana company that provides baseball and softball instruction based on biomechanics, technology, and data. Folden, one of the six brothers, played various sports while growing up in California, and later became a star slugger for the Marshall University softball team.

Folden has also served as a hitting consultant for Elite Baseball Training, led by Justin Stone. As they worked together on a couple of softball and baseball deals, Folden told Stone that he wanted to get involved on the baseball side. Then he had the opportunity to be around more baseball people, something he really enjoyed.

Stone then took a position with the Cubs in October.

"When he was hired as a hitting director, we were driving to Michigan to do a softball consulting deal and he says, 'Hey, I got the job with the Cubs,'" Folden recalled. “I knew I was interviewing him for that. He says, "I got the job," and he says, "I want you to come work with me."

Stone recommended Folden for an interview. Matt Dorey, senior director of player development for the Cubs, said the team was impressed.

"We needed to acquire talent who understood many of the data-driven initiatives we were trying to implement," said Dorey, "and she was a champion in that field."

Folden said she has been treated as just another coach with Chicago. He spent a lot of time listening from the beginning, seeking to learn more about the players and their processes.

"But they come to ask me for an opinion every now and then and you have to be able to provide it," he said, "and then, if it's good information, they don't care as long as it helps." "

Folden also shares his experiences with other women around the game. She texts Balkovec, and is in regular contact with Jessica Mendoza after they played against each other in professional softball.

When Balkovec started a COVID-19 relief fund, Folden contributed and encouraged others to join the effort.

"I guess a sorority, that sounds very corny, but that's what it is," Folden said. "Where we can get in touch with each other and it's as if we have this point in common. We can talk to each other as if we already know each other, so it was very useful to have that interaction with these women with security."