Tanya Sam Doubles Why She Doesn't Want To Be A RHOA Peach: Fans Understand Why

Although she has had a fairly prominent history this season on Real Housewives of Atlanta, Tanya Sam is not a peach. Much to her surprise, she would like to keep it that way.

Tanya is definitely a breath of fresh air for the Atlanta franchise. Her positive attitude and ability to get along with all women is what made fans fall in love with her.

As many people demand to see her more, Sam turned to Instagram Live to explain why she is fine right where she is.

‘I love being the friend of the show, it's really the best of both worlds. I have autonomy No one can tell me when you have to introduce yourself, for what. I can still travel, so I like it. I get to organize trips. I can travel and when I have to work I can go, "Sorry guys, today I can't show up for eight hours of recording because I have to work."

Tanya doesn't need the money the show brings either. The former nurse-turned-tech tycoon serves as Director of Associations at TechSquare Labs in Atlanta.

There are some fans who want her to reconsider because they love to see her on the show. However, there were many who understood why she chooses to have one foot in and out.

Freeishmedia republished the clip of their live broadcast.

One fan commented, "Basically, this is not the first or the last check and she DOES NOT NEED a peach." Yes Tanya! "

Another added, "Listen, Tanya has a tech business coin. This reality is a hobby for her, not a career."

‘I love your energy! Tanya comes and shows her fashions, blesses everyone with her positivity and then leaves as good, goodbye yes, "congratulated a user of social networks.

Do you think Tanya should become a full-time cast member?



