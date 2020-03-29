Tamar Braxton is grateful to her fans for driving the success of her new music

Tamar Braxton released new music not too long ago and made fans more than happy with this move. Her boyfriend David Adefeso also publicly praised his lady and showed the world how proud he is of her.

Now, Tamar offers her gratitude to her fans, who helped drive the success of the new song.

‘It's been just over a week since,quot; Crazy Kind of Love "was released. You have been transmitting !!! I love you because of that! Write the comments below, what is your favorite #TamarBraxton song? Broadcast #CrazyKindofLove #CrazyKindofLove #CrazyKindofLove #CrazyKindofLove (Photo by @whoiswarrenwhite) "Tamar captioned her post.

One follower commented, "Damn, it's kind of unfair to ask my favorite! Almost every song went through me sometimes!" And one fan said, "Your music always hit the spot! Ready for another album !!! !!!!! '

Another commenter praised Tamar's music and said, Debe It must be good to you! 🙌🏽 But too many to really name! "LOL!"

Someone else posted this: "Love and war is my all-time favorite!", And someone else said, "Love and War really hits DIFFERENTLY … the way my voice comes ONLY for that song 🤣 you won't see me. singing something as hard as that! @tamarbraxton. "

Another follower posted: ‘That's difficult Tay. Love & War, All The Way Home, Pieces, Angels and Demons, Raise The Bar .. @tamarbraxton ".

A fanatic chose the following: Amor Love and war! Definitely classic! @tamarbraxton, I'm so glad you're creating and doing magic again! "

Someone else posted: "" If you don't want to love me "is my FAVORITE of all time‼ ️‼ ️‼ ️ The first time I saw that video on The Box (Yeah I'm old lol) I knew you would be a star. I love you Tay Tay‼ ️‼ ️‼ ️‼ ️ '

In other news, Tamar's boyfriend David Adefeso is now famous for his really helpful posts that he's been sharing online.

He has focused on advising his fans and followers about finances during this global crisis.



