Taiwan: liberal democracy where adultery remains a crime | News

Taipei, Taiwan – Wendy had just moved in with her new partner when the couple found themselves unexpectedly charged with one crime: criminal adultery.

Old childhood friends started seeing each other after Wendy, A dual Taiwanese-American citizen in his 40s, returned to the island.

His partner had already initiated a separation from his Taiwanese wife after their marriage broke up.

But IIn Taiwan, where divorce generally requires mutual consent, her decision to move in with Wendy meant that her actions could be considered a crime.

"We were really going crazy because we had no idea," Wendy said of the period after filing lawsuits for trying pòhuài jiātíng, or "break the family,quot;.

"It is (bizarre) Taiwan is at the forefront of legalizing gay marriage, and yet they have this archaic law."

Wendy, who asked to be identified by another name because of Taiwan defamation laws, soon found that even after divorcing in the United States, dissolving a marriage in Taiwan was much more complicated.

Under Taiwanese law, "adulterous,quot; couples like Wendy and her partner are at risk of up to 22 months in prison. Hsiao-Wei Kuan, Professor, Department of Law, National Taipei University.

In practice, the majority of those found guilty are "sentenced,quot; to three to four months in prison for which they can pay a fine, averaging around 90,000 new Taiwan dollars ($ 3,000), but that figure does not include thousands more in legal fees. individuals are forced to pay to defend themselves.

Despite its increasingly progressive reputation after legalizing same-sex marriage, Taiwan is one of the only non-Muslim places in the world that still criminalizes adultery. It is also the last place in East Asia after the decriminalization of South Korea in 2015.

Even when the law is unfairly targeted at women, It has largely remained in the books due to its overwhelming popularity. It was supported by 80 percent of the Taiwanese public, according to the latest survey available in 2013 by the Ministry of Justice.

However, times may be changing as Taiwan's constitutional court prepares to hear oral arguments on the adultery criminal law on March 31.

Carrot and stick

Experts like Kuan say that while many women support the adultery law, they are also the most likely to be prosecuted. Women represent just over half of those prosecuted in adultery cases.

While that may not seem excessive, that compares to other crimes in Taiwan, where women represent only about 5 to 15 percent of the accused.

The reason, Kuan said, is that the victim can initiate and drop criminal charges of adultery.

In many cases, it is common for a married woman to file a lawsuit against her separated husband and new partner only to later "forgive,quot; the man and withdraw the lawsuit while continuing to prosecute the "other woman." Married men, by contrast, are more likely to press charges against both equally.

The law can be used for a variety of reasons, one key is that, unlike countries like the US. Taiwanese cannot obtain a "no fault divorce,quot;. Spouses must mutually consent or demonstrate a reason for the divorce, such as adultery or abuse.

However, in many cases, adultery law has become a more attractive way to secure divorce settlements, with cases withdrawn after couples agree to settle out of court.

Kuan said this reflected deep problems within Taiwan's civil courts.

"Why would you use this criminal procedure to obtain money? I think that is the ruling of the civil court: you cannot get that much money for your alimony or other compensation, "he said.

Spouses also use the threat of prosecution to encourage a wandering partner to return home, either through a direct threat of prosecution or by making life more difficult for them.

Anna, a European who lives in Taiwan and who also asked that her real name not be revealed, was threatened with expulsion from her graduate program several years ago when her Taiwanese boyfriend's wife contacted administrators in an attempt to separate At the couple.

Although his partner had parted ways with his wife before he met Anna, something he later learned his former partner was still unhappy about, she said she did not fully understand the consequences until she was called to a university office several months later.

“He said that this (relationship) is illegal in Taiwan and that you can go to prison or be arrested and also if we find out that this is true, you may have to be expelled from the university. To save my own **, I said it was all a lie, ”Anna said, believing at the time, in the mid-20s, that she was too young to fully understand the consequences.

"I was so in love with him and we had a good relationship," she said. The relationship ended several months later due to other tensions, but not before she was harassed on Facebook and forced to defend herself a second time at her university.

Constitutional changes

As the review of the anti-adultery law progresses in constitutional court, Bob Kao, a Taiwanese-American lawyer who writes on legal matters in Taiwan, said the legislation could finally be repealed.

In the past, the constitutional court has been the government's preferred route to push controversial issues that have not received wide public support.

Taiwan legalized same-sex marriage in 2019, but adultery remains a crime (David Change / EPA)

In 2017, the court interpreted Taiwan's definition of marriage as unconstitutional, paving the way for legalization of same-sex marriage last year, even after it was rejected in a nationwide referendum amid opposition from conservative Christian groups.

"It is like the issue of same-sex marriage where the government and the Legislative Yuan did not want to do something about it because of its popularity, so they criticized responsibility before the constitutional court," he said.

The criminal adultery law was last enacted as constitutional in 2002, but legalizing same-sex marriage can present a new and significant challenge.

For historical reasons, the law refers to a couple as consisting of a man and a woman, the same problem as its previous marriage law, raising questions of equal protection under the law, according to the Taiwan Alliance to Promote Rights. of civil association.

The TACPR, however, said it will file an amicus brief for the law to be completely repealed rather than extended to include all couples.

"Right now, the government interferes excessively with private relations,quot; Hannah Liu and Allison Hsieh, a paralegal and paralegal respectively, said they interviewed together at the TACPR offices in Taipei.

"Who can get married and who can get divorced should not be interfered with by the government and should be a decision of the people ”.

Diminishing evidence

The adultery law also faces challenges from privacy laws that have reduced the amount and type of evidence, often collected by Taiwan's vast industry of private investigators announcing "marital health checks,quot; and "adultery checks," that can be filed in court.

A review by the Ministry of Justice of adultery cases between 2009 and 2019 found that two-thirds ended without prosecution, the most common reasons being "insufficient evidence,quot; in almost half of all cases, closely followed by prosecutions " removed. "

In Wendy's case, a private investigator took dozens of photos showing her and her partner walking in and out of their home or walking outdoors, while in the past, photos of "adulterous couples,quot; would have captured them at moments. more intimate.

The case was ultimately dismissed this year due to insufficient evidence, but not before his partner's ex-wife spent $ 100,000 to secure evidence against the couple.

Wendy says her legal problems are not yet over because they threatened her with independent prosecution while divorce proceedings continue for his future wife and ex-wife.

"Honestly, at first I was very, very concerned," Wendy said. "Am I going to jail for this? This is Crazy. But then when I started learning more and more about it, in the end it's just about money and it's sad. She is being compensated … but she spent $ 100,000 on false evidence. I think someone took advantage of it. "