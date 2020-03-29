Surveys open in Mali despite threat of coronavirus, security fears | Coronavirus pandemic news

Polls have been opened in Mali's parliamentary elections, despite concerns about security and the coronavirus pandemic.

Sunday's vote came hours after the violence-stricken West African country announced its first coronavirus death and days after top opposition leader Soumaila Cisse was kidnapped by unidentified gunmen.

The vote will see new MPs elected to the 147-seat National Assembly for the first time since 2013, when President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita's party for Mali won a substantial majority.

Parliamentary elections were due to be held again in late 2018 after Keita's re-election, but the poll was postponed multiple times, largely due to security concerns.

After Sunday's first-round vote, a second round is scheduled for April 19.

Late Saturday, just hours before the polls were scheduled to open at 08:00 GMT on Sunday, the country's first coronavirus death was announced, and the number of infections rose to 18.

Some 200,000 people displaced by near-daily violence in central and northern Mali will not be able to vote, because "no mechanism has been established,quot; for them to do so, a government official said.

There were security fears about the vote even before the African country registered its first coronavirus infection on Wednesday amid concerns.The impoverished state of some 19 million people, where large areas of territory are outside of state control, is particularly exposed to a COVID-19 outbreak.

"There is a state of emergency due to both the threat from the armed groups and the threat of the coronavirus." Nicolas Haque of Al Jazeera, who has reported extensively on Mali, said.

"Still, Keita said on Wednesday that these elections must be held, which were essential for Mali to move towards peace and national dialogue."

Government electoral spokesman Amini Belko Maiga admitted that the voting conditions were not ideal.

"It is true that we cannot say that everything is perfect, but we are doing our best," he said, referring to the coronavirus threat. He added that hand-washing kits had been distributed in the countryside, while in the capital, Bamako, authorities would make masks and hand sanitizers available.

& # 39; Hard times & # 39;

Casting a shadow on the vote is the fate of Cisse, who was kidnapped on Wednesday while campaigning in the center of the country.

The 70-year-old man, who has been second in three presidential elections, and several members of his team were kidnapped in an attack that killed his bodyguard.

Mali's Election: Who is Listening to IDPs?

"They were kidnapped by an armed group, whose identity we do not know," said Cisse spokesperson for the Union for the Republic and Democracy (URD) ​​party, Demba Traore.

He was "likely,quot; detained by a group loyal to Fulani preacher Amadou Koufa, who heads a branch of the Al-Qaeda-aligned Group for the Support of Islam and Muslims (GSIM), which is active in the Sahel, according to a security source. and a local official.

Cisse and his entourage were probably now "far from where they were kidnapped," the security source told the AFP news agency.

The URD on Saturday urged its supporters to come in even greater numbers.

"In these difficult times our country is going through, more than ever, party activists are determined to redouble their efforts for mass participation in the March 29, 2020 elections," said the country's main opposition party.

However, several other opposition parties called for the vote to be postponed due to fears of the coronavirus.

"What is at stake in these parliamentary elections are ordinary issues such as education, health care, access to water and electricity," said Haque. "But under the circumstances, it is very difficult to know if people will go out to vote."

Hopes for peace

The country has been plagued by conflict since 2012, when rebels captured much of the country's arid north.

Armed groups outnumbered rebels in the north and spread to the center of the country, accelerating a conflict that has killed thousands of soldiers and civilians.

Despite numerous difficulties, experts hope Sunday's elections will lead to reforms that can lift Mali out of its cycle of violence.

In particular, the hope is that the new parliament will implement reforms based on a peace agreement negotiated between the Bamako government and various armed groups in Algiers in 2015.

Implementation has been very slow, although this year the Malian army deployed units made up of former rebels and regulars, one of the provisions of the Algiers agreement.

The pact also provides for decentralization of governance in Mali, a demand by some of the rebel groups.