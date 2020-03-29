Styles P convinced he gets coronavirus after catching the flu for a week

Instagram

Rapper P Styles He is convinced that he suffered early COVID-19 after falling so ill that he "almost died."

The "Lox" star, real name David Styles, reveals that he was temporarily disabled earlier this year, when US officials had not yet confirmed any cases of the coronavirus in the United States, and although he did not receive an official diagnosis, Styles believes that the Flu-like illness was to blame for leaving him in bed for days.

In a series of Twitter posts, he told fans: "I almost died in January. And I never get the flu and if I do it is a day or two."

"In January I was down for a week and lost about 8 pounds! I had the rona! It had to be the Rona (sic) !!!!"

Styles P believed he had coronavirus in January

Styles, the owner of a juice bar chain in New York, turned to natural remedies and a "juice / tea diet" with plenty of rest to help him overcome the health crisis, and is now back on his feet, cheering on fans to pay attention. tips for social distancing and doing what you can to strengthen your immune system.

Styles P shares his experience.

"I am not a doctor, but I stay away from people and do things to boost their immune systems and rest," he added. "And the word gets out."

Styles is not the only rapper who suspects that a recent illness was the result of the coronavirus: Tuesday (March 24), meek mill He shared what he thought was his brush with the highly contagious disease via Twitter.

"I was extremely ill in December around Christmas with flu-like symptoms …," he wrote. "Every day I said to myself that an older person cannot survive this! I lost about 15 pounds and could barely move! I have never been so sick … a doctor never told me what (sic) was."

Meek Mill has also shared his coronavirus symptoms.

His comments came shortly after fellow hip-hop star Slim Thug revealed he had tested positive for COVID-19, as did Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson, Idris Elba, Placido Domingo, Jackson BrowneY Bon Jovi star David Bryan.

To date, more than 450,000 confirmed coronavirus cases have been reported worldwide, with more than 20,500 deaths.