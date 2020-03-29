Steve Smith Eligible to Captain Australia After Leadership Ban Ends | Cricket News

Smith says IPL "obviously doesn't seem likely at the moment,quot;





Steve Smith is now eligible to become Australian captain again

Steve Smith is now eligible to be captain Australia again with his two-year leadership ban after the ball-handling issue has passed.

Former captain Smith was suspended from playing for his country for 12 months after the Newlands scandal in March 2018, and was also prohibited from captaining the team for another year on top of that.

Tim Paine is the current captain of the Australian event, leading the team to a 2-2 draw at Ashes in England last summer, while Aaron Finch led the day-long international teams and the T20 internationals.

Tim Paine is the current Australian Test Captain

David Warner, suspended alongside Smith and Cameron Bancroft after the ball-tampering episode, remains under a career-long leadership ban from Cricket Australia.

Meanwhile, CA has delayed the announcement of its annual roster of hired players due to financial uncertainty caused by the coronavirus outbreak.

The announcement was delayed until the end of April, at the earliest, with the agreement of the Australian Cricketers Association.

Australia's white ball games at home and away from home against New Zealand were postponed due to the pandemic, and Smith believes the Indian Premier League may also have difficulties in taking place.

The season was due to start on March 29, but has been delayed until at least mid-April.

"Obviously, it doesn't seem likely at the moment," Smith, captain Rajasthan Royals at the IPL, told the Australian station. Channel nine.

"I think there could be some meetings in the next few days to discuss what's going on with everything.

"I'm just trying to stay physically and mentally fresh and if he keeps going at some point, then great. If not, then there are a lot of things in the world right now. He just plays day by day."