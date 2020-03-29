Staying fit while staying indoors – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) – During these uncertain times, one thing is certain; Nothing beats the rush of endorphins from sweating well.

Home workouts have become an option for social distancing. Fitness studios, professional athletes, and celebrities have flocked to their living rooms to receive their daily dose of exercise.

KPIX sports presenter Dennis O’Donnell jumped on the exercise cart at home. He released his sports report while on his tape during the 6PM newscast on Monday.

The movement kicked off the KPIX Home Workout Challenge and motivated the rest of our newsroom to continue their fitness journey as they shelter-in-place.

KPIX presenter Elizabeth Cook credited the challenge of getting off the couch and riding a few miles on her spin bike.

Hears @DennisKPIX You inspired me to get up off the couch! 30 min in @onepeloton before work. Although I wish I had Chili to cheer me up …#WorkoutFromHome #KPIX @KPIXtv pic.twitter.com/IrGIlEkB01

– Elizabeth Cook (@ElizabethKPIX) March 24, 2020

Our Kiet Do turned the challenge into a family affair. Do along with his wife, daughter, and son turned their living room into a home gym with a bodyweight routine.

Join the KPIX Home Workout challenge and share your photos and videos with us. Be sure to tag your post using #KPIX.