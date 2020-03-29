Sports on TV Today: What to Watch on ESPN, Fox Sports, and Other Channels for Sunday, March 29

%MINIFYHTML9e6e0589dfc9d44809e7ef379d67fccd11% %MINIFYHTML9e6e0589dfc9d44809e7ef379d67fccd12%

The COVID-19 pandemic has cleared the world of live sporting events, leaving a huge hole in the lives of sports fans. But networks like ESPN and Fox Sports have found a way to fill that gap at least momentarily by providing replays of classic games.

It has been a success so far. More than a million people watched college basketball games on CBS on Sunday afternoon, according to Show Buzz Daily.

Many networks are following suit. Sporting News has compiled all the classic games shown on Sunday to help fans get their sports solution.

Sports on television today

ESPN schedule

ESPN is showcasing last season's basketball and college football games on networks like ESPNU, ACC Network, and SEC Network.

Time Sport Game Channel 9 a.m. College football Miami vs Duke ACC Network Noon College football Boston College vs Pittsburgh ACC Network 3 p.m. College football North Carolina vs NC State ACC Network 3 p.m. NCAA Men's Basketball Notre Dame vs Syracuse ESPNU 3 p.m. NCAA Men's Basketball No. 18 LSU vs Vanderbilt SEC Network 5:30 pm. College football No. 22 Missouri vs Vanderbilt SEC Network 6 p.m. College football No. 23 Virginia vs No. 3 Clemson ACC Network 7 p.m. NCAA Men's Basketball No. 13 Kentucky vs No. 17 Auburn ESPNU 9 p.m. College football PlayStation Fiesta Bowl: No. 3 Clemson vs. No. 2 Ohio State ACC Network 11 p.m. NCAA Men's Basketball Virginia Tech vs BYU (Maui Invitational) ESPNU

Fox Sports Hours

Time Sport Game Channel 3 p.m. Baseball 2016 World Series Game 7 Fox 7 p.m. NASCAR 2001 Cracker Barrel Old Country Store 500 FS1 10 p.m. Soccer 2018 FIFA Women's World Cup France vs United States FS1 10:30 pm. Men's College Basketball 2018 Big East Tournament, Final: Providence vs. Villanova FS2

Fox Sports has a wide variety of classic sports on Sundays. Game 7 of the 2016 World Series begins the list on Sunday. NASCAR, Big East soccer and basketball complete Fox Sports coverage.

CBS Sports Schedule

CBS seemed to be the creator of classic sports content on the networks. The network has played classic NCAA tournament games instead of this year's canceled tournament games. Brad Stevens, Gordon Hayward and Butler face Sunday's trio of games against coach K and Duke.

Time Year and round Match 1 pm. 1985 NCAA Championship Villanova vs. Georgetown 2:30 pm. 1997 NCAA Championship Arizona vs Kentucky 4 p.m. 2010 NCAA Championship Butler vs Duke

MLB Network Hours

MLB Network has two games in the lineup on Sunday. At noon, the 2009 play-in game is broadcast between AL Central's rivals. The clock then returns to the 1988 World Series between two California teams.

Time Game Match Noon 2009 game 163 Tigers vs Twins 8 p.m. 1988 World Series Game 5 Dodgers vs Athletics

NBA television schedule

NBA TV focuses on the '90s rivalry between the Bulls and Knicks. Michael Jordan and the dominant Bulls fight Patrick Ewing and the Knicks.

Time Date / game Match 8 a.m. March 28, 1995 Bulls at Knicks Noon 1970 NBA Finals Game 7 Lakers at Knicks 3 p.m. 1993 ECF Game 4 Knicks at Bulls 5 pm. Finals of the 1994 Eastern Conference Bulls at Knicks 7 p.m. December 25, 1994 Knicks at Bulls 9 p.m. March 28, 1995 Bulls at Knicks 11 p.m. Semis of the 1996 Eastern Conference Bulls at Knicks

NBC sports schedule

Hockey is on the NBC Sports night record. The Maple Leafs and Bruins face off with the Golden Knights and Sharks first afterward.

Time Date / game Match 8 p.m. May 13, 2013 Maple leaves in Bruins 10 p.m. April 23, 2019 Golden Knights at Sharks

NHL Network Hours

NHL Network is focusing on the Winter Classic on Sunday. The first classic winter game featured penguins and sabers in 2008.