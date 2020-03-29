Sports on TV Today: What to Watch on ESPN, Fox Sports, and Other Channels for Sunday, March 29

The COVID-19 pandemic has cleared the world of live sporting events, leaving a huge hole in the lives of sports fans. But networks like ESPN and Fox Sports have found a way to fill that gap at least momentarily by providing replays of classic games.
It has been a success so far. More than a million people watched college basketball games on CBS on Sunday afternoon, according to Show Buzz Daily.
Many networks are following suit. Sporting News has compiled all the classic games shown on Sunday to help fans get their sports solution.
Sports on television today
ESPN schedule
ESPN is showcasing last season's basketball and college football games on networks like ESPNU, ACC Network, and SEC Network.
|Time
|Sport
|Game
|Channel
|9 a.m.
|College football
|Miami vs Duke
|ACC Network
|Noon
|
College football
|Boston College vs Pittsburgh
|ACC Network
|3 p.m.
|
College football
|North Carolina vs NC State
|ACC Network
|3 p.m.
|NCAA Men's Basketball
|Notre Dame vs Syracuse
|ESPNU
|3 p.m.
|NCAA Men's Basketball
|No. 18 LSU vs Vanderbilt
|SEC Network
|5:30 pm.
|
College football
|No. 22 Missouri vs Vanderbilt
|SEC Network
|6 p.m.
|
College football
|No. 23 Virginia vs No. 3 Clemson
|ACC Network
|7 p.m.
|NCAA Men's Basketball
|No. 13 Kentucky vs No. 17 Auburn
|ESPNU
|9 p.m.
|
College football
|
PlayStation Fiesta Bowl: No. 3 Clemson vs. No. 2 Ohio State
|ACC Network
|11 p.m.
|NCAA Men's Basketball
|Virginia Tech vs BYU (Maui Invitational)
|ESPNU
Fox Sports Hours
|Time
|Sport
|Game
|Channel
|3 p.m.
|Baseball
|2016 World Series Game 7
|Fox
|7 p.m.
|NASCAR
|
2001 Cracker Barrel Old Country Store 500
|FS1
|10 p.m.
|Soccer
|2018 FIFA Women's World Cup France vs United States
|FS1
|10:30 pm.
|Men's College Basketball
|
2018 Big East Tournament, Final: Providence vs. Villanova
|FS2
Fox Sports has a wide variety of classic sports on Sundays. Game 7 of the 2016 World Series begins the list on Sunday. NASCAR, Big East soccer and basketball complete Fox Sports coverage.
CBS Sports Schedule
CBS seemed to be the creator of classic sports content on the networks. The network has played classic NCAA tournament games instead of this year's canceled tournament games. Brad Stevens, Gordon Hayward and Butler face Sunday's trio of games against coach K and Duke.
|Time
|Year and round
|Match
|1 pm.
|1985 NCAA Championship
|Villanova vs. Georgetown
|2:30 pm.
|1997 NCAA Championship
|Arizona vs Kentucky
|4 p.m.
|2010 NCAA Championship
|Butler vs Duke
MLB Network Hours
MLB Network has two games in the lineup on Sunday. At noon, the 2009 play-in game is broadcast between AL Central's rivals. The clock then returns to the 1988 World Series between two California teams.
|Time
|Game
|Match
|Noon
|2009 game 163
|Tigers vs Twins
|8 p.m.
|1988 World Series Game 5
|Dodgers vs Athletics
NBA television schedule
NBA TV focuses on the '90s rivalry between the Bulls and Knicks. Michael Jordan and the dominant Bulls fight Patrick Ewing and the Knicks.
|Time
|Date / game
|Match
|8 a.m.
|March 28, 1995
|Bulls at Knicks
|Noon
|1970 NBA Finals Game 7
|Lakers at Knicks
|3 p.m.
|1993 ECF Game 4
|Knicks at Bulls
|5 pm.
|Finals of the 1994 Eastern Conference
|Bulls at Knicks
|7 p.m.
|December 25, 1994
|Knicks at Bulls
|9 p.m.
|March 28, 1995
|Bulls at Knicks
|11 p.m.
|Semis of the 1996 Eastern Conference
|Bulls at Knicks
NBC sports schedule
Hockey is on the NBC Sports night record. The Maple Leafs and Bruins face off with the Golden Knights and Sharks first afterward.
|Time
|Date / game
|Match
|8 p.m.
|May 13, 2013
|Maple leaves in Bruins
|10 p.m.
|April 23, 2019
|Golden Knights at Sharks
NHL Network Hours
NHL Network is focusing on the Winter Classic on Sunday. The first classic winter game featured penguins and sabers in 2008.
|Time
|Game
|Match
|08:30 am.
|February 23, 2019
|Penguins on Flyers
|1:30 in the afternoon.
|First winter classic
|Penguins in Sabers
|4:30 pm.
|January 1, 2019
|Bruins at Blackhawks
|9 p.m.
|January 1, 2020
|Predators in the stars
