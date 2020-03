The new coronavirus has been shown to be particularly dangerous for the elderly and people with underlying health conditions.

Eighty percent of those who died from the disease in the United States were 65 or older.

Andy Gallacher of Al Jazeera reports from Miami on what health authorities and the public are doing to help their most vulnerable citizens.