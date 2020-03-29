Spanish royal died of coronavirus

%MINIFYHTMLfcbbe535dcb2f9749254203bab40e60211% %MINIFYHTMLfcbbe535dcb2f9749254203bab40e60212%

Facebook

Princess Maria Teresa of Bourbon-Parma died in Paris, France, at the age of 86, and her brother announced that he was & # 39; victim of the coronavirus COVID-19 & # 39 ;.

Up News Info –

Princess María Teresa de Borbón-Parma, cousin of King Felipe IV of Spain, is the first royalty to die of coronavirus.

The 86-year-old woman died on Thursday (March 26, 20) in Paris, France, at 86, with her brother, Prince Sixtus Enrique de Borbón, Duke of Aranjuez, and announced that she was a "victim of the COVID coronavirus -19 ".

%MINIFYHTMLfcbbe535dcb2f9749254203bab40e60213% %MINIFYHTMLfcbbe535dcb2f9749254203bab40e60214%

"This afternoon … our sister María Teresa de Borbón Parma and Borbón Busset, victim of the coronavirus COVID-19, died in Paris at the age of eighty-six," he said.

%MINIFYHTMLfcbbe535dcb2f9749254203bab40e60215% %MINIFYHTMLfcbbe535dcb2f9749254203bab40e60216%

The following day a mass was celebrated in his honor in Madrid.

Maria Teresa, who grew up in France, was known for advocating for women's rights and socialist ideas.

While she is the first royalty to die from the virus, Prince Charles of Great Britain and Prince Albert of Monaco have also tested positive for Covid-19.

Join the star list including Tom Hanks Y Rita Wilson, Idris Elba, Olga Kurylenko, Placido Domingo, Jackson Browneand the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Boris Johnson, who also contracted coronaviruses.