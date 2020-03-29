Sonoma County couple recounts their coronavirus quarantine at Travis AFB – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) – More than a month after the passengers of the Grand Princess cruise ship embarked on their fateful journey, hundreds of them finally returned home.

KPIX spoke to Terry and Sheryl Hopkins, a Sonoma County couple who have just been released from quarantine at Travis Air Force Base:

Terry: We were excited to be on this cruise. We had never been to Hawaii before and it was our 50th wedding anniversary. So we wanted to do something special. We were heading to Ensenada or about half the way and that's when we heard the news about that guy from Placerville who died, who was on a previous cruise to Mexico on the same ship. Then they said: "Well, we will not go to Ensenada, we will go directly to San Francisco." It just started to get ugly from there. We're supposed to be on our pier early Saturday morning to get off and back home, and we spend the next five days wandering in circles in the ocean, just 40 miles from San Francisco.

Sheryl: It is as if they are trying to figure out what to do with us. We had to quarantine our rooms, I think it was Thursday. We opened the door with our mask on, threw down the tray and ate our breakfast. (cut back) Fortunately, we had a mini suite that had a balcony so we could get some fresh air. I felt really bad for the people inside who didn't even have a window.

Terry: Saturday comes and goes, Sunday comes and goes, Monday. And finally they robbed us in Oakland instead of San Francisco, and on Monday they started to let some people go. We were supposed to be second, but we weren't able to go until five o'clock on Tuesday. We got on the bus. We had a police escort to Travis Air Force Base. He was very disorganized. You get there and you should be able to go downstairs and go to your room. But we had to sit on a bus for almost two hours and then when we got off we had to dig through all this luggage to try to find our luggage.

Sheryl: They were trying to keep us apart but it was still chaotic. People surrounded themselves. Then one of the soldiers comes out and says "You can't go to your rooms. They aren't ready. You have to go somewhere else." I just want to sit down and cry. It is very cold. I was so disorganized, you know? And everyone there, most of the people, are between 80 and 90 years old.

Terry: We arrived around 7 p.m. and we didn't get to our room until 1:30 a.m. The room itself was fine. Travis Air Force Base is like a big city. They brought food to our room, they always had a face mask, twice a day. They took our temperature. That is one of the reasons why we did not get tested for the virus. We feel good

Sheryl: We weren't feeling bad and then when they offered (to test), it was near the end … first they told you that if you did the test and the test results didn't come, you would have to stay longer.

Terry: We're finally home, you know.

Sheryl: My job is to clean houses, so I'm cleaning my own house now.

HHS spokesperson statement: