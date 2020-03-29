Some ask if President Donald Trump will be the next to get the coronavirus as he doesn't comply with CDC rules

Some ask if President Donald Trump will be the next to catch the coronavirus, as she is seen standing continuously near people and even posing for photos with more than 10 people in a room, with everyone less than six feet away. Although President Trump has said he took the test and it came back negative, there are many who wonder if President Trump is still at risk. When President Trump signed the CARES Act, more than 10 people, including Vice President Mike Pence and White House immunology specialist Dr. Anthony Fauci, formed a circle around the President. He was seen giving pens to those in the room as the men stood shoulder to shoulder.

President Trump shared a photo of the event on his official Instagram page and included the following title.

"We are bringing together (sic) all the power of the government and society to achieve victory over the virus. Together we will endure, prevail, and WIN! #CARESAct "

%MINIFYHTMLd90914eb1627ed3579734202c081857a11% %MINIFYHTMLd90914eb1627ed3579734202c081857a12%

While many Americans praise the president for his determination to pass the CARES Act, many wonder why President Trump is not following the recommendations of others.

Social media had a lot to say when they saw that the Oval Office was full and President Trump was handing out pens to attendees while apparently ignoring all the rules of social distancing.

The signing took place on Friday, March 27, 2020. You can see the photo that President Trump shared below.

The official White House YouTube channel shared video footage of the ceremony and you can see how everyone is tight and not staying six feet away or even three feet away. Some are on social media asking President Trump and his team to wear masks and gloves when they are so close.

It's not just in the Oval Office where people are concerned that President Trump is also not following CDC guidelines. Some have suggested that their press conferences are also too close for comfort.

People blew their noses on social media after President Donald Trump handed out pens and noted that he didn't seem to have any concerns about the capture or spread of the Coronavirus.

Donald Trump demonstrates how to spread #Coronavirus by means of feathers. pic.twitter.com/CB5tySxH33 – Parody Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson_MP) March 28, 2020

What do you think about the way President Trump is handling the coronavirus pandemic?

Ad %MINIFYHTMLd90914eb1627ed3579734202c081857a81% %MINIFYHTMLd90914eb1627ed3579734202c081857a81%

Were you surprised to see him handing out pens and having more than ten people packed into the Oval Office last Friday? Do you think President Trump has a higher risk of contracting Coronavirus?



Post views:

two