Sky Sports Golf TV Guide: What happens from March 30 to April 5? The | Golf News

%MINIFYHTML6e040c1d1bb69804315ee97931a0b8bb11% %MINIFYHTML6e040c1d1bb69804315ee97931a0b8bb12%

From the success of the European team to the memorable major final rounds, there is another action packed week of iconic tournaments to enjoy at Sky Sports Golf.

%MINIFYHTML6e040c1d1bb69804315ee97931a0b8bb13% %MINIFYHTML6e040c1d1bb69804315ee97931a0b8bb14% Get the best prices and book a round in one of 1,700 courses in the UK and Ireland

%MINIFYHTML6e040c1d1bb69804315ee97931a0b8bb15% %MINIFYHTML6e040c1d1bb69804315ee97931a0b8bb16%

With the sports world still in indefinite closure due to the global coronavirus pandemic, we have continued to crawl through golf archives to unearth many unforgettable golf moments.

The TV schedule has been significantly improved to make each day go to a different course, tournament or golf area, with highlights, features and much more to enjoy.

How has golf been affected? A look at the list of tournaments postponed or canceled due to coronavirus.

Here's a look at what's to come in the coming days (week starting March 30) …

Monday

Europe claimed a narrow 14.5-13.5 victory at the 2019 Solheim Cup

The week begins by recalling the most recent success of the European Solheim Cup, with Sunday's singles repeated, in full, starting at 10 a.m.

A two-hour documentary, The Greatest Solheim, speaks to key players of Europe's victory at Gleneagles, while the highlights of the three days are also on the schedule.

Solheim Cup Golf Live

Tuesday

The "Tuition Tuesday,quot; theme continues during the competitive break in golf, with a series of Golf School episodes throughout the day to offer helpful tips and suggestions for improving your game.

There's also a late-night visit to a previous Ryder Cup, with extended coverage of the US team's victory. USA In 2008 available from 10:30 a.m.

Wednesday

McIlroy claimed a one-time win at Wentworth in 2014

A dedicated day of golf on the European Tour gives viewers a chance to see full coverage of the final round of the 2019 BMW PGA Championship, as well as highlights from Danny Willett's victory.

We also revisit some of the other recent editions of the Wentworth contest, with Rory McIlroy's victory in 2014, Chris Wood's success in 2016, and Alex Noren's victory in 2017 among the standouts.

Thursday

PGA Tour Golf Live

Our PGA Tour day focuses on Rory McIlroy's most recent Tour Championship victory, with the last day of his East Lake victory repeated in its entirety starting at 10 a.m.

The highlights of the four rounds of the FedExCup final will also be available during the day, while starting at 11 p.m. M., There is an extended look towards the infamous Ryder Cup "Miracle of Medinah,quot; of 2012.

Friday

Coverage enters main mode for Friday's schedule, focusing on the 2014 PGA Championship and McIlroy's most recent main title.

PGA Championship Golf Live

The best moments of the four days will be presented in Valhalla, with the final round available at noon or 8 p.m.

Saturday

The 12 hours of coverage of the final round of the 2017 Open Championship are repeated, where Jordan Spieth and Matt Kuchar produced an exciting fight in the final round at Royal Birkdale.

The opening Live

Sunday

The week is completed in style with a full day dedicated to the Ryder Cup, with Sunday's singles repeated, in full, from the 2014 victory in Europe at Gleneagles.

There are also two hours a day highlighted by an impressive victory for Paul McGinley's team, plus another chance to look back on Medinah's victory in Europe.