Simon Cowell donates $ 1.6 million to help fight the coronavirus

WENN / Nicky Nelson

In addition to the UK children's hospice Shooting Star, the judge of & # 39; America & # 39; s Got Talent & # 39; He says he will donate to other charities and show his support for Feeding Britain and Feeding America.

Up News Info

Simon Cowell has pledged more than $ 1.6 million (£ 1.3 million) to help charities affected by the coronavirus crisis.

The 60-year-old music magnate told the British newspaper The Sun that he was "devastated" upon hearing that charities like the UK's Shooting Star children's hospice were struggling to operate, and promised to take on the $ 622,572 deficit ( £ 500,000) facing the organization, of which he is Vice President.

He also said he would donate to other charities and show his support for Feeding Britain and Feeding America, explaining: "I have also decided with my team at Syco to donate $ 1,000,000 (£ 803,120) for the immediate needs of some of the most vulnerable people affected by this virus, and this will be divided between Feeding Britain and Feeding America, where I work and live.

"I don't like celebrities telling people what to do, and I know this is a very difficult time for many: concerns about family, health, work, paying the mortgage, and feeding their family. they are in the foreground of people's minds, "he continued. "But there are still other people in business and entertainment with resources available. So today I urge those people to face this enormous challenge."

Simon added that Shooting Star bosses were forced to close one of their two hospices and charity shops in the wake of the coronavirus crisis affecting their funding, and urged people to join together and "see the world differently." .

Numerous stars have donated to the coronavirus relief efforts, with Angelina Jolie, Ryan ReynoldsY Arnold schwarzenegger They have also delivered millions to help provide meals to those in need and medical supplies for frontline doctors and nurses.