Signs suggest summer dates for the 2021 Olympics – Up News Info

TOKYO – The organizers of the Tokyo Olympics appear to be moving away from starting the rescheduled games in the spring of 2021. More and more, the signs point to the summer of 2021.

Organizing committee chair Yoshiro Mori suggested there would be no major changes from 2020.

"The games are meant to be in the summer, so we should think about a time between June and September," the Japanese news agency Kyodo reported, Mori reported Saturday.

The president of the International Olympic Committee, Thomas Bach, after the postponement was announced in Switzerland on Tuesday, left open the possibility of spring dates.

The postponed games were due to open on July 24 and close on August 9. Mori suggested that some decisions could be made as early as this week when the executive board of the organizing committee meets.

Any final decisions will be made between the local organizers and the IOC, and hundreds of sponsors, sports federations and broadcasters.

Athletes have been left in limbo by the postponement. Many have been forced to stop training due to the spread of the coronavirus. Even those who can train have no idea how to schedule the workout to achieve optimal fitness at the right time.

Mori and Organizing Committee CEO Toshiro Muto said the additional cost of the rescheduling will be "huge." Early estimates put those costs between $ 2-3 billion, and various levels of Japanese governments are likely to pay most of the bills.

Tokyo organizers say they are spending $ 12.6 billion to organize the games. However, a government audit report said it will cost at least twice as much. All but $ 5.6 billion are public money.

The Swiss-based IOC has contributed $ 1.3 billion to organize the Tokyo Olympics, according to documents from the local organizing committee. It has a reserve fund of approximately $ 2 billion for such emergencies and also has insurance coverage.