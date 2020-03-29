Signs suggest summer dates for the 2021 Olympics – Up News Info

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
3
<pre><pre>Signs suggest summer dates for the 2021 Olympics - The Denver Post

TOKYO – The organizers of the Tokyo Olympics appear to be moving away from starting the rescheduled games in the spring of 2021. More and more, the signs point to the summer of 2021.

Organizing committee chair Yoshiro Mori suggested there would be no major changes from 2020.

%MINIFYHTMLb209c801d075c2d536a179eb53644b2a11%%MINIFYHTMLb209c801d075c2d536a179eb53644b2a12%

"The games are meant to be in the summer, so we should think about a time between June and September," the Japanese news agency Kyodo reported, Mori reported Saturday.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here