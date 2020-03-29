Shia LaBeouf and Ex Mia Goth raise questions about their relationship after they seem to have rekindled their romance

Has Shia LaBeouf rekindled his romance with ex-wife Mia Goth? the Transformers The star was spotted over the weekend in Pasadena, California, enjoying the outdoors with Goth, and was also wearing a wedding ring despite the fact that he and Goth apparently filed for divorce in 2018.

According to TMZ, Cameras surprised LaBeouf by packing on the PDA with Goth in the midst of the California place refugee order, and the 33-year-old actor also showed off his ripped physique that's covered in tattoos while dancing and appears to be in a good mood.

Shia LaBeouf and Mia Goth confirm that they have reconciled while sharing a kiss with their wedding bands … two years after their separation https://t.co/62n1EHYByL – Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) March 28, 2020

The biggest mystery about LaBeouf and Goth leaving together is that he was wearing a wedding ring, and she was also wearing a diamond ring and a wedding ring. The rings are easy to see in a photo where the couple is sitting next to each other on a bench as she leans towards LaBeouf with her hand on her knee.

At the Academy Awards in February, LaBeouf also wore the wedding ring, but neither the actor nor his representatives have confirmed that he and Goth have been together again.

LaBeouf and Goth met in 2012 when they filmed the drama Lars Von Trier NC-17 Nymphomaniac: vol. II. Two years later, LaBeouf directed Goth in a music video. The couple dated and dated for four years until they were married in October 2016 in a non-traditional Las Vegas ceremony that fans were able to watch through a live internet broadcast.

"We are proud of that, it was love," LaBeouf said of the unique ceremony during an appearance in The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

Although the couple had a ceremony, Clark County, Nevada stated that they were not legally married because no one filed a marriage license.

Shia LaBeouf and Mia Goth reunite and spark romance rumors https://t.co/8meJzlH6HC – E! News (@enews) March 28, 2020

"Our records show that there is no marriage license for Shia LaBeouf and Mia Goth. A #Vegas engagement ceremony was held, ”the court wrote in a Tweet.

It is still unclear whether LaBeouf and Goth ever completed the proper paperwork to legalize their marriage to the state, but a representative for the Honey boy Star said in 2018 that the couple had "filed for divorce."

"The separation is amicable and all the details related to the divorce process will remain private," said the representative at the time.

Ad

It doesn't matter if they were legally married or not, it definitely seems like Shia LaBeouf and Mia Goth are an item once again.



Post views:

0 0