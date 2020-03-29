Sheriff: 3 injured in the Carlton Co. structure fire – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – Carlton County authorities say three people were injured in a house fire on Sunday afternoon.

According to the sheriff's office, agents and firefighters responded around 12:15 p.m. to a report of a structural fire in the municipality of Barnum.

Upon arrival, the teams confirmed that all occupants were able to leave the house.

Authorities say an adult man and two minors were transported to Mercy Hospital in Moose Lake due to smoke inhalation. His condition is unknown, but it is not believed to be life threatening.

The sheriff's office says the family has contacted the American Red Cross for help, since the structure was a total loss. Several pets were in the residence and died as a result of the fire.

The initial report indicates that the fire started from a water heater inside the house. However, the investigation is ongoing by the Carlton County Sheriff's Office.