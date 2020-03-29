Shannon Beador and Kelly Dodd – Inside the ladies' new friendship after former RHOC stars Vicki and Tamra stopped following Shannon

%MINIFYHTML266a701d518b256efedbe35057c437af11% %MINIFYHTML266a701d518b256efedbe35057c437af12%

It seems that despite Shannon Beador and Kelly Dodd being ready to move on with the past, former Orange County royal housewives Vicki Gunvalson and Tamra Judge think differently. Fans of the reality show were shocked to see Shannon and Kelly make peace, as that seemed unexpected to lifelong enemies.

The two ladies left the past behind and are now very friendly to each other.

The source tells HollywoodLife that "Kelly and Shannon's makeup at RHOC had just happened and then it all closed and so far it's a very, very good television."

It became clear that they had buried the ax when Kelly went to social media to share a photo with her boyfriend Rick Leventhal, as well as with Shannon and her own partner, fellow John Janssen, who went out to her house earlier this month.

In the caption, he wrote that "It's fun to be a neighbor to these two … @shannonbeador and John,quot;.

However, more drama started where this previous fight ended!

Soon after that post, former RHOC cast members Vicki Gunvalson and Tamra Judge stopped following Shannon on social media!

The set source hinted that there is a lot of drama on the show, adding that "even though Vicki and Tamra left, the cast is really bringing their game."

When it comes to the other RHOC stars, they expressed that they are very happy that Shannon and Kelly put aside their differences. Kelly is really in a different place now that she's engaged to Rick. She is a little calmer and more open-minded. She is definitely a different Kelly this season and Shannon has never been happier either. They both realized it was time to get along, especially with Tamra and Vicki who were no longer on the show. It was just time to move on. "



