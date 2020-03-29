Shah Rukh Khan's 1989 TV series Circus to be replayed in Doordarshan

While everyone tries to support the Government with all its initiatives during the Coronavirus pandemic, urging people to stay at home, the good old channel, Doordarshan has also contributed to making people's homes pleasant. He has started a replay of his popular television series, the Ramanand Sagar, Ramayan and Mahabharat Classic. Not only that, it has added to the public's joy as Circus, the 1989 series starring Shah Rukh Khan, begins. In addition to that, the popular detective series Byomkesh Bakshi will also be broadcast on the channel.

While Ramayan and Mahabharat have been part of our routine in the 1980s, Circus was also a very popular show in the late 1980s.

The whole family would gather in front of their televisions to watch these series when there were no cell phones or internet. And the government's decision to stream these shows has excited fans.

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan began his television career and we will now see him on television once again when Circus will air on DD National starting March 28, 2020.

Many channels are unable to stream new episodes of their shows due to the interruption of the production process amidst the COVID-19 scare. They have also started to show old and classic shows to entertain the public.

Isn't that a wonderful gift for all Shah Rukh Khan fans? We definitely believe it is!

