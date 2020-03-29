Serial killer 'Grim Sleeper' Lonnie Franklin was found dead in San Quentin's death row cell – Up News Info San Francisco

%MINIFYHTMLad7d4aeaf5b2a826f1c6774f4018641411% %MINIFYHTMLad7d4aeaf5b2a826f1c6774f4018641412%

SAN QUENTIN (Up News Info SF) – Lonnie D. Franklin Jr., the infamous & # 39; Grim Sleeper & # 39; who was on San Quentin death row for the murders of nine women and a teenage girl in south central Los Angeles, was found dead in his cell.

Prison officials said Franklin, 67, was found insensitive in his cell around 7:20 p.m. Saturday. He was pronounced dead a short time later. There was no evidence of trauma.

%MINIFYHTMLad7d4aeaf5b2a826f1c6774f4018641413% %MINIFYHTMLad7d4aeaf5b2a826f1c6774f4018641414%

%MINIFYHTMLad7d4aeaf5b2a826f1c6774f4018641415% %MINIFYHTMLad7d4aeaf5b2a826f1c6774f4018641416%

The Marin County coroner will determine the cause of Franklin's death. Prison officials said no cases of coronavirus have been reported in San Quintín.

Franklin was sentenced to death in Los Angeles County on August 10, 2016 on 10 counts of first-degree murder and an attempted murder committed between 1985 and 2007. He arrived at death row on August 17, 2016.

Detectives investigating a series of murders in south-central Los Angeles ran into Franklin as a suspect in the murder when he was attacked by the DNA of his son, Christopher, who had been convicted of a serious gun crime.

When Christopher was removed as a suspect, detectives began searching for other members of his family.

An undercover police officer placed Franklin under surveillance and followed him to a favorite pizzeria. Posing as a waiter, the undercover officer retrieved plates, silverware, glasses, and pizza crusts to obtain Franklin's DNA. The saliva found in the victims established a DNA match linking Franklin to the deaths.

Franklin used the same .25 caliber weapon in the attacks and kept photos of his victims as trophies in his home.

He was arrested and convicted of all 10 murders and an attempted murder after a trial that lasted for several months. A jury found Franklin guilty after a day of deliberations. He was sentenced to death on August 10, 2016. It was exactly 31 years after the death of his first confirmed victim, Debra Jackson, in 1985.

Since 1978, when California reinstated capital punishment, 82 convicted inmates have died of natural causes, 27 have committed suicide, 13 were executed in California, one was executed in Missouri, one was executed in Virginia, 14 died from other causes, and eight: Franklin included – pending cause of death. There are 727 people on California death row.