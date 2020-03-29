Selma Online Offers Free Civil Rights Lessons Amidst Viruses

RIO RANCHO, N.M. – The first attempt at Selma's historic march to Montgomery, Alabama, in 1965, led to police violence against peaceful African-American protesters. The beatings, known as "Bloody Sunday," generated anger nationwide 55 years ago in March and prompted President Lyndon Johnson to push through the Voting Rights Act in Congress.

It was one of the most important moments in American history, but it is still absent from the social studies lessons of public schools.

A new online project from the Hutchins Center for African and African American Research at Harvard University and a coalition of foundations hopes to change that.

The center launched Selma Online in March, a free online teaching platform that seeks to transform the way the civil rights movement is taught in middle and high schools across the country. The project uses footage from Ava DuVernay's 2014 film "Selma,quot; and attempts to show students how events in 1965 shaped voting rights.

Harvard academic and documentary filmmaker Henry Louis Gates Jr. helped create an interactive website with the South Poverty Law Center and Left Field Labs' Teaching Tolerance program. It launches when schools in the United States. USA They have closed due to the coronavirus and many students need educational materials to learn at home.

"Unfortunately, it is the perfect time because of the crisis we are in," Gates told The Associated Press. "This is not only the optimal time for teachers developing online lesson plans, but also for families."

Gates said the website can be divided into quick lessons or over a semester.

The idea followed the launch of the DuVernay movie. William Lewis Jr., co-president of investment banking at Lazard, based in New York City, and other black business leaders raised money so that 500,000 children in 33 cities could watch the historical drama for free.

The film follows the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., played by David Oyelowo, as he and other civil rights leaders lobby for voting rights in Selma, Ala. The marches soon face police violence, which ultimately leads to the passage of the law. Voting rights law.

After the fundraising success for kids to watch the film, former Time Warner CEO Richard "Dick,quot; Parsons approached Gates to develop the website using "Selma,quot; to teach the history of copyright rights. voting and the civil rights movement.

"It was such a novel idea that I said 'OK,'" said Gates.

The Rockefeller Foundation soon awarded a grant to the project.

In 2019, organizers tested the website after years of development with teachers and students in schools in Chicago, Kansas, Kentucky, Alabama, and California. The developers incorporated suggestions in time for the 55th anniversary of the violence in March.

The website appears as educators in various states push for more lessons in ethnic studies amid demographic shifts in public schools. In New Mexico, for example, academics and teachers are working to get Chicano studies and Mexican American history into Albuquerque public high schools.

Gates said he sees Selma Online as a test for similar projects around African-American history, including slavery.

"You change the curriculum, you change civic behavior," said Gates.