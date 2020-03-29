Second patient at SF Laguna Honda Positive tests for patients with coronavirus – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF) – A second patient at Laguna Honda Hospital tested positive for a new coronavirus, city officials said in an announcement Sunday morning.

The confirmed case count is now seven staff members and two patients and all are in good condition. Five staff members provide patient care and two do not, authorities said.

"Contact investigations are ongoing, including tests, and the units have been quarantined," the Department of Public Health said, adding that an investigation into possible contacts of the confirmed cases is underway.

The hospital has been under a quarantine protection order issued by the city on Wednesday.

Additional resources from the Department of Public Health, the University of California at San Francisco and Sutter Health "are being deployed to strengthen the response."

