Sean Garrett accuses the dream of & # 39; sucking & # 39; Jay-Z's D ** k

Casting out his old friend before the virtual songwriting battle, the co-producer of & # 39; Video Phone & # 39; criticizes the co-writer of & # 39; Umbrella & # 39; for her relationship with Beyonce's husband.

Sean Garrett Y The dream Shadows were thrown at each other before their virtual composition battle. Adding to the excitement over the Battle of the Songwriters on Saturday night, March 28, the two turned to social media to fuel their fight and at one point Sean criticized his longtime friend for his relationship with Jay Z.

"I'm not here dancing tap for any of these n **** s. That's what you do. You're riding n **** sd ** ks, wearing their chains and all that kind of fool ** t. That's what you do, "the Atlanta producer said of Christina MilianThe ex-husband. He added, "I love Jay-Z, and I love Beyonce, but I'm not here sucking on that shit, that's what you do."

Judging from his respect for Jay-Z, it's unlikely he was dating the Roc Nation founder's gay date with Sean. Her tone in The-Dream might not be literal, but that didn't stop the former rap star. Joe Budden regret about the virtual dispute of the two composers. "I don't think Dream and Sean Garrett like each other very much," he wrote on Twitter Saturday night.

Sean and The-Dream have contributed to some of the most popular hits of our era and both have had a history of working with Beyonce Knowles and / or her husband Jay-Z. Sean teamed up with Swizz beatz to produce Bey's singles "Ring the Alarm", "Get Me Bodied", "Upgrade U", "Check on It", "Diva" and "Video Phone". As for The-Dream, her composition credits include "Me Against the Music" for Britney Spears, "Walk" to Ciara, "Umbrella" for Rihanna, "Single Ladies (Put a ring on it)" and "Partition" for Beyonce, "Touch My Body" for Mariah Carey and "Baby" for Justin Bieber.

During the virtual composition battle, they handed out their best works, downloading Jay-Z's familiar songs, Jay Electronica, Rihanna, Justin Bieber and many Beyonce. In reaction to the duel, a Twitter user commented: "All I know about this Dream vs. Sean Garrett battle is that they will always eat from those royalties and divisions of Beyoncé. # Investment."

"So Dream and Sean Garrett pretty much wrote everything, huh?" an impressed music fan wrote. "So Swizz and Timbaland produced all the classic Hov records. Boi-1da and Hit-Boy produced all the classic Duck records. Sean Garrett and Dream wrote all of Beyonce's classic albums. I have to love him, "summarized another.