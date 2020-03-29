Saturday visits increase vehicle access to all state parks – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF) – Citing a wave of visitors in the past 24 hours, state officials announced Sunday that they would close vehicle access to California's 280 state parks to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

In a statement, authorities said there was another weekend race to the parks "that made it impossible for the public to implement appropriate social / physical distancing practices."

%MINIFYHTMLa8bf0e3d7b0a9878d5b1698fbc5ab7a711% %MINIFYHTMLa8bf0e3d7b0a9878d5b1698fbc5ab7a712%

They reminded state residents that: “Every person has a role to play in stopping the spread of COVID-19. Protecting individuals, families, and communities comes down to common sense. "

As such, the public was reminded to adhere to the following guidance:

Stay close to home when you go outdoors. This is not the time for a road trip to a destination park or beach.

Venture only with people in your immediate home.

Walk around the neighborhood and enjoy the neighborhood parks.

Always maintain a physical distance of 6 feet or more when recreating outdoors. If you cannot maintain physical distance, leave the park.

Do not congregate in parks.

State park officials said the latest action was in addition to temporarily closing all camps, museums and visitor centers in the park system; cancel all events and close vehicular traffic in certain parks and beaches and completely close others.

"State parks will continue to monitor visits and physical distance in all state park units, and if the security measures implemented so far are not sufficient to protect public health, additional measures can be taken to completely close the parks, including trails, restrooms and other amenities, "officials warned.