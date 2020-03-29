Santa Cruz health officials announce county's first coronavirus death – Up News Info San Francisco

SANTA CRUZ (Up News Info SF) – Santa Cruz health officials announced the county's first death from the current coronavirus outbreak, a man in his 70s.

The victim, who died Saturday, had an underlying health condition and was hospitalized on March 19 with symptoms including fever and difficulty breathing. A test confirmed that it was positive for COVID-19.

The fatality increased the death toll in the San Francisco Bay Area to 48 deaths and 1,794 confirmed cases of the disease. Only Napa and Solano counties have not had the fatality of the disease.

"We are deeply saddened that one of our community members dies from this outbreak," Santa Cruz County Health Officer Dr. Gail Newel said in a statement. "Our top priority is to protect the lives of members of our community, and we are working hard to ensure that these solemn occasions are as rare as possible."

The man was employed in Santa Clara and Santa Cruz counties, had not traveled recently, and had had no contact with another known case, authorities said.

"After a thorough investigation, the Public Health Communicable Diseases Unit determined that this infection was acquired by the community,"

health division said.

Santa Cruz County confirmed its first COVID-19 case on March 6, and as of Sunday morning, the number of cases has increased to 41, with the large

the majority are between 18 and 65 years old.