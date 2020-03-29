Santa Clara County prepares homeless trailers for self-isolation – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN JOSE (KPIX 5) – Santa Clara County is cleaning and preparing 15 trailers, the first of dozens, to isolate and quarantine homeless people who tested positive or believed to be infected with the coronavirus.

"It is really important that if you believe that you have the virus, or if you have the virus, you separate yourself from others. That you are isolating yourself. It is very difficult to isolate yourself and become ill if you live on the street," said Cindy Chávez, President of the Santa Clara County Board.

The trailers were issued by the State of California, and were originally used to alleviate the crisis for the homeless. The trailers, Coachmen's Freedom Select Express and Forest River Wildwood X-Lite, are relatively new, but require some cleaning and maintenance work before they go live at the end of the week.

According to Chávez, another 100 trailers are expected to be in service in the coming weeks.

Often in homeless shelters, residents are indoors, within easy reach and sleeping side by side.

Chávez led a tour of the Santa Clara County Fairgrounds to detail plans to alleviate crowding at South Bay's homeless shelters by opening the spacious Gateway Hall floor and attracting up to 80 people from the shelters, keeping the minimum distance of six feet between each occupant.

Social workers will process paperwork and provide some services in the spacious Fiesta Hall, again maintaining social distance. The county is also using motels and hotels to quarantine homeless people who have tested positive for COVID-19, but who are asymptomatic or have mild symptoms.

"We also want to make sure that the virus does not run rampant in any community, be it a skilled nursing facility, a single-family home that has many people in it, or a camp," Chavez said.

Over the decades, the fairgrounds have been the venue for numerous cultural celebrations, festivals and concerts. Chávez says this is the first time he remembers the site being used for humanitarian aid.

"It really isn't just a place where we get together to celebrate, it's also a place where we get together to support each other," said Chávez.

The trailers will be redesigned again to ease the crisis of the homeless.