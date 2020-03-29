San Francisco supervisors and educators encourage nightly applause for frontline workers – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF) – The United Educators of San Francisco (UESF) and a city supervisor are asking residents to show strong support for all workers on the front line of the coronavirus pandemic with a nightly applause for the city.

The movement, titled #GetLoudForOurHeroes on social media, will begin Monday at 7 p.m. Appropriate locations include residents' porches, balconies, roofs, terraces, front yards, and windows.

%MINIFYHTMLe9dfaa978e6c20e1a18705d78945511411% %MINIFYHTMLe9dfaa978e6c20e1a18705d78945511412%

UESF, which represents more than 6,000 employees of the San Francisco Unified School District, launched the call to show appreciation for the health workers who tackle COVID-19 every day. UESF is partnering with Supervisor Matt Haney to spread the word about the move.

"It is a simple and beautiful idea that other cities in the world continue to do every night," said UESF President Susan Solomon. Solomon says the idea behind the nightly applause is to make any kind of noise for two minutes in an effort to connect with the community and "greet the work of our front-line workers."

Other cities around the world have begun similar gestures of appreciation. In New York it is called #ClapBecauseWeCare and in the UK it is called #ClapForOurCarers.

"This is a way for all of us to determine solidarity and gratitude for all the workers who put their health at risk, who protect us all and keep essential goods and services operational during this crisis," said Haney.

During the outbreak, Haney has advocated for more personal protective equipment, higher wages, lower sickness and more testing for health workers.

“Our essential front-line workers need protective gear, higher wages and benefits, and they must also know how much we appreciate them. If you are an essential employee who comes out every day during this crisis to serve our community, we hope you can hear your neighbors making noise and know that we appreciate you, "said Haney.