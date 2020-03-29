Rustu Recber: The former Turkish goalkeeper has a coronavirus and at a 'critical moment' | Football news

%MINIFYHTML665ed60131703a898821314b8f8554c211% %MINIFYHTML665ed60131703a898821314b8f8554c212%

The former goalkeeper of Fenerbahce, Barcelona and Besiktas, 46, is isolated in the hospital and his family cannot visit him





Former Besiktas goalkeeper Rustu Recber is Turkey's most limited player

%MINIFYHTML665ed60131703a898821314b8f8554c215% %MINIFYHTML665ed60131703a898821314b8f8554c216%

Former Turkey porter Rustu Recber is in hospital after testing positive for coronavirus and is currently in a "critical period," his wife said.

"We have taken my husband Rustu to the hospital with a diagnosis of COVID-19," Isil Recber said on Instagram on Saturday, adding that she and her two children had tested negative.

"While everything was normal, we are still in shock from the sudden and rapidly developing symptoms."

Rustu, who is Turkey's most titled player with 120 international appearances, shone when they reached the semifinals at the 2002 World Cup.

He is revered by the Turkish giants Fenerbahce, where he played for over a decade.

Rustu in action against England in 2003, alongside David Beckham

Rustu, 46, also had a brief stint in Barcelona and retired from the sport in 2012, after a five-year stint with Besiktas.

"We convey our wishes for a speedy recovery to our former national team goalkeeper Rustu Recber, who wore our jersey for many years; we wish him to regain his health as soon as possible and we look forward to receiving good news from him," Fenerbahce said on Twitter.

"Get well Rustu! We love you and we as Barcelona support you!" Barcelona wrote on Twitter in Turkish.

Isil Recber said that her husband was isolated in the hospital and that they were not allowed to visit him. "This is a critical and very difficult period. May God give a speedy recovery to all patients, including my husband," she said.

The death toll in Turkey from the coronavirus increased from 16 to 108 on Saturday, as the number of confirmed cases increased from 1,704 to 7,402, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said.