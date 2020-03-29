Rudy Gobert, Donovan Mitchell and the rest of the Utah jazz team released from coronavirus after 14 days of quarantine

#Roommates, Utah Jazz players Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell (the first two NBA players to be diagnosed with coronavirus) have good news to celebrate. According to new reports, both men have been officially eliminated from the highly contagious disease after their 14 days of self-quarantine.

The @WashingtonPost reports, after spending two weeks in a highly suggested self-quarantine after testing positive for the coronavirus, both Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell, along with the rest of the players and staff members of the Utah Jazz, have been approved by the Utah Department of Health. The update on his health was announced on March 27.th.

The Utah Jazz released a statement on the team's website regarding the health update, writing:

“The Utah Department of Health has determined that all Jazz players and staff, regardless of the status of previous tests, no longer pose a risk of infection to others. All Jazz players and staff will continue to practice distancing while limiting time away from home to essential activities, according to recommendations from the NBA and the Centers for Disease Control. ”

Upon learning of the news that he had been released, Donovan posted this on social media:

"On a more serious note, let's continue to practice social distancing and remember … even if you don't have symptoms, you can still be infected! Let's keep everyone in our prayers and stay safe."

As we reported earlier, after Rudy was widely criticized for his actions that many believe led to the spread of the coronavirus within the NBA, he publicly apologized and said, "I hope my story serves as a warning and makes everyone take this seriously. I will do everything I can to support the use of my experience as a way to educate others and prevent the spread of this virus. "

We hope this good news continues for everyone else infected.

Roommates, what do you think about this?