Ronnie Wood Launches Online Classes to Recover Addicts Amid Coronavirus Lockdown

Offering words of encouragement to regulars of Narcotics and Alcoholics Anonymous, the guitarist for The Rolling Stones shares a note from the book that helped him in times of darkness.

Rocker Ronnie Wood He is organizing online classes for fellow recovering addicts struggling with coronavirus blockage.

After offering words of encouragement to Narcotics and Alcoholics Anonymous regulars, who are unable to make it to the meetings right now, earlier this week, The Rolling Stones Star, who has been sober for a decade, has started offering words of wisdom on his Facebook page.

Launching the initiative and posting his first video from his garden, Wood wrote: "For those in AA, NA and other recovery support groups, who will not be able to attend the meetings during the Coronavirus shutdown, I hope these readings will help you so much. while they help me. "

He then proceeded to share a note on hope from the book "Keep It Simple: Daily Meditations for Beginnings and Twelve Step Renewal" that helped him through the moments of darkness, when his sobriety was threatened.

"I will share my hope for the future with myself, my higher power, and my friends," he read. "I will also share this with someone who has given up hope … waiting is not demanding."



Ronnie ended her first message saying, "I hope this helps you get through another day."