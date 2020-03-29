Ronan Keating's wife gives birth to her second child Coco Knox

%MINIFYHTML747b539545cf598e6dba0f373073b1ad11% %MINIFYHTML747b539545cf598e6dba0f373073b1ad12%

Instagram

Storm Keating shares a black and white snapshot taken shortly after the birth of her daughter on Instagram, while thanking hospital staff for helping her deliver the baby.

Up News Info –

Ronan Keating and his wife Storm welcomed their second child together.

The new mom Storm, 38, visited Instagram on Sunday (March 29, 2020) to announce the news, with a black and white snapshot taken shortly after the birth of her daughter Coco Knox.

%MINIFYHTML747b539545cf598e6dba0f373073b1ad13% %MINIFYHTML747b539545cf598e6dba0f373073b1ad14%

"A beautiful calm birth thanks to Claire Mellon and all the wonderful team at @theportlandhosp," he wrote. "Thank you so much for taking care of us so much Coco Knox Keating, born 27.03.20 #myheartcouldburst #ourlittlegirl."

%MINIFYHTML747b539545cf598e6dba0f373073b1ad15% %MINIFYHTML747b539545cf598e6dba0f373073b1ad16%

<br />

Boyzone Star Ronan, 43, also posted the plug-in to her account, writing in the caption, "Hello world. Spreading good cheer right now with the announcement of the safe delivery of our little Coco Knox Keating.

"Calmly arrived on 3/27/20. Mom and Baba are rocking #HappyTimes #KeatingClan #BabyKeating."

Ronan and Storm announced that they were expecting their second child together last November. The couple are already parents to their son Cooper, two.

The singer also shares son Jack and daughters Missy and Ali with his ex-wife Yvonne Connolly, whom he married from 1998 to 2015.