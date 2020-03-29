Robbie Williams digs into Liam Gallagher's fight calling him & # 39; D ** khead & # 39;

Instagram

The "Angels" hitmaker is rekindling his enmity with the former Oasis leader in a new interview after claiming that "the world is a better place for him."

Robbie Williams he has rekindled his enmity with Oasis star Liam Gallagher in a new interview

The "Feel" singer has been at odds with Liam since the late 1990s, and although Robbie received much praise for the 46-year-old "Wonderwall" rocker in a conversation with the British newspaper The Sun, he also described his behavior. .

"The thing about Liam is that he's amazing," he said. "He is an amazing singer: proper rock and roll. The world is a better place for him. He is iconic."

But he couldn't leave his comments there, adding: "Sometimes you have to separate the art from the asshole. And I can do that."

The "angels" hitmaker's dig is the latest in a long-running dispute between former friends, who once even shared a stage together, but fell after Liam's brother. Noel Gallagher, 50, described him as "that fat dancer of Take That".

The disagreement continued in 2000, when Robbie challenged Liam to a televised boxing match during the BRIT Awards, and the star made several references to his bad blood over the years.

More recently, he told the crowd at one of his Las Vegas residency shows, "If you've enjoyed the show, it's been Robbie Williams. And if you haven't, and you're upset about something, it's been Liam Gallagher."

In fact, if you want to start a hashtag, you can put & # 39; # LiamGallagherwass ** ttonight & # 39; (sic), if you want. "

Liam has not yet responded to Robbie's latest comments.