Rob Kardashian calls sisters Kim and Kourtney & # 39; Bad Girls Club & # 39; for fighting in & # 39; KUWTK & # 39;

Kourt also tackles the fight on her social media account when the founder of Poosh, 40, writes on her Twitter account as if commenting on a boxing match.

Season 18 of "keeping up with the Kardashians"open with Kim Kardashian Y Kourtney Kardashian having a girl fight. After the broadcast of the episode on Thursday, March 26, everyone on the Internet, including his brother Rob Kardashian, I was talking about that particular scene.

Writing to her Twitter account, Rob said, "My sisters forgot that we were filming #KUWTK and thought it was a bad girl club." He also added two emojis laughing and crying.

Kim also republished Rob's tweet and left more emojis laughing. He then joked with his online devotees that the current season would be "a really fun, emotional and dramatic season."

Kourt also addressed the fight on his social media account. The 40-year-old Poosh founder tweeted as if commenting on a boxing match: "Kourtney & # 39; the nail finder & # 39; Kardashian weighs 108 pounds … Kim & # 39; the kicker & # 39; Kardashian West weighs 128 pounds … ".

In another post, he called the fight "trash" after a fan noted that "the fight was very worthy."

Kourtney and Kim brought their tension to a physical altercation after the former heard Kim speak to Kendall Jenner about Kylie Jenner skipping fashion week in Paris, which implies that she and Khloe Kardashian I would never do that.

"Change the narrative in your mind. I work the shit up," Kourt told Kim. "But also, even if I didn't want to work my butt and I wanted to be a stay-at-home mom, it's fine."

The two tried to hit each other with Kourtney digging their nails into Kim's arms. "Never come like this again. I swear to God I'll hit you in the face," Kim said, to which Kourt replied, "So do it."