Rihanna and Drake take playful jabs on Kevin Durant for their coronavirus diagnosis on Instagram Live

DJ Spade Muzik I recently went to Instagram Live and it seemed like Kevin Durant, who tested positive for Coronavirus earlier this month, was one of the viewers. During the live broadcast on Sunday, March 29, Kevin's friend Rihanna He made his way to the comment section to throw playful spikes at the Brooklyn Nets star.

"Is KD allowed here?" Rihanna asked, adding, "Should I wear a mask for this life?" The hitmaker for "Umbrella" continued: "But the foreles are getting better soon KD."

Rih then hinted that she decided to wear a mask independently, and commented, "Back in my mask! @Easymoneysniper wya?" KD replied, "Yo Robyn, didn't you just come from Europe?" Rih then corrected, "nah easy money, shit! I was in his dump a ** country the last 2 months."

"That rona was lurking there in December," Kevin wrote before tagging. Melissa forde and warning him to "watch over you". Melissa replied: "I'm not in this, you guys are a mess @badgalriri @easymoneysniper".

Duck He also tried to ring the conversation, writing, "We have to kill the five jokes in the crown." Rihanna noticed his presence and then joked, "They finally paid the WiFi bill in the basement."

In response, the rapper "In My Feelings" said: "I can't ask Fenty Corp to buy him something to play music other than the plastic cup attached to his computer." Rih replied, "Whoa! I feel attacked! Fenty doesn't make speakers! You, apple, family … donate!"

Seeing their interactions, a fan commented, "This convo is too rich for my eyes." Another said, "I don't understand the jokes of rich people." Echoing the sentiment, a fan asked, "Is it me or are they speaking a completely different language?"

Meanwhile, this gave hope to those who wanted Drake and Rihanna to rekindle their past romance. "I hope Drake and Rih are going to be one thing again," one fan wished. Another comment read: "Rihanna and Drake are back together."