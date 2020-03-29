Rhode Island has its first 2 deaths from the coronavirus

Rhode Island announced its first two deaths from the coronavirus on Saturday, the same day the state National Guard was expected to go door-to-door in coastal communities to find visitors to New York.

One 80-year-old died on Friday night, the other 70-year-old died Saturday, the state Department of Health said.

The Guard was said to ask people if they were visiting from New York and to inform them of the mandatory 14-day quarantine for people from the state. The move is necessary to help control the spread of the new coronavirus because the New York City area is the epicenter of the pandemic in the United States, Governor Gina Raimondo said Friday.

State police began stopping New York license plates on Friday to inform them of the quarantine order and obtain contact information for drivers and passengers.