Reza Farahan addresses her insult "Ten abortions,quot; towards MJ – reveals if she goes to the bathroom with her husband

Reza Farahan and Mercedes Javid went from being friends with an unbreakable bond to being on each other's necks. In the heat of serious discussion, Reza said a few things that shocked both his castmates and his viewers.

After being accused of inciting Destiney into Ali saying that Reza's husband, Adam, was cheating on him and sending sexually explicit messages, MJ insisted that she had nothing to do with the plot.

In a shameful confrontation where MJ threw water on Reza's face, he screamed that his uterus exploded from "having ten abortions."

The insult was widely criticized by the Shahs of Sunset public as one of the worst things it has ever said.

Farahan recently came across the #nofilter podcast with Zack Peter, where he addresses whether or not he regrets what he did.

‘Obviously, I wish I never said that. I wish I had never gone. I wish Nema had never told her to come to that party. Or if he did, I wish he would have warned me so he wouldn't show up. I was there with so much anger and rage, resentment and betrayal that I acted very, very, very foolishly. "

He also said that the public did not see Nema and Mike convincing him to stay and cancel their super before they had the nasty argument that Mercedes told the married couple to continue going to the bathrooms together, something he also denies.

‘First of all, anyone who knows me, I'm like a germaphobe. Going to a bathhouse, I don't even know where the bathhouses are, and darling, I'm on television. What king's bathhouse do I go to? That is one. And two, fooling each other from left to right, great, if that's what she thinks, no problem, but that's not the reality in my home. So, it is what it is.

Ad

Although time has passed since filming, the old best friends have not yet been invented.



Post views:

0 0