Residents of the New York area are told to avoid traveling as U.S. tolls increase. News USA

Health authorities in the United States have urged millions of residents of the New York region to avoid nonessential travel due to increasing coronavirus infections there, as deaths in the country have exceeded 2,000, more than double the level two days before.

The Saturday night notice applies to New York City, the worst-hit American municipality, and the states of New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut.

The notice cited "extensive community broadcasting,quot; in the area and urged residents to avoid traveling for 14 days.

Global infections passed the 660,000 mark, with 135,000 people recovered and more than 30,000 deaths, according to a count by Johns Hopkins University.

'Weeks and weeks and weeks'

The United States now leads the world with more than 120,000 reported cases. Five other countries have higher mortality rates: Italy, Spain, China, Iran and France. Italy tops the list with 10,000 deaths.

The disease has spread to other major cities in the US. USA, including Detroit, New Orleans and Chicago, and to rural areas, where critical areas erupted in Midwestern towns and Rocky Mountain ski shelters.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said defeating the virus will take "weeks and weeks and weeks," and delayed the state's presidential primaries from April 28 to June 23.

The travel notice said that trucking, food service, financial services and some other industries employees were exempt from the measure, and that state governors had "complete discretion,quot; on how to implement the notice.

Previously, Cuomo and the governors of the other states had rejected a suggestion by President Donald Trump that he could impose a quarantine on the region. Cuomo said that would be illegal, economically catastrophic and unproductive since other areas are already experiencing a surge.

In a Twitter post on Saturday night, Trump reversed his stance and said: "Quarantine will not be necessary."

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, that disappear within two to three weeks. But for others, especially older adults and people with pre-existing health problems, the virus can cause more serious illnesses, including pneumonia, and lead to death.

One of the deaths in the United States announced on Saturday was that of a Chicago baby under the age of one, marking an extremely rare case of juvenile death in the pandemic.

Illinois Governor J B Pritzker said the cause of death is under investigation. Officials did not give more information, even if the boy had other health problems.

In Detroit, which has a large low-income population, the death toll rose to 31 with 1,381 infections as of noon Saturday.

"Detroit's trajectory is sadly even steeper than New York's," said Dr. Teena Chopra, medical director of infection prevention and hospital epidemiology at Detroit Medical Center. Chopra said that many patients already have chronic ailments, such as asthma, heart disease, diabetes and hypertension.

"This is off the charts," he said. "We are seeing a lot of patients with serious illnesses, rather than minor illnesses."

Actions underway around the world

European nations have been more affected than the United States in per capita terms with more than 20,000 deaths, approximately half in the most affected Italy.

Spain, with the second highest number in the world, added 832 deaths on Saturday for a total of 5,812.

Madrid tightened a national blockade, stopping all non-essential activities, although authorities said the epidemic in the country seemed to be reaching its peak.

Russia said it would close its borders on Monday, despite reporting relatively low levels of the virus.

In France, which has seen nearly 2,000 deaths, Prime Minister Edouard Philippe warned that the "battle,quot; was only just beginning.

The British number surpassed 1,000 on Saturday, while Belgium saw a sharp rise in deaths, with 353 reported on Saturday, up from 289 the day before.

Elsewhere, Iran announced 139 more deaths, and India sealed a dozen villages that had been visited by a guru who is now known to be infected and a possible "super propagator."

South African police used rubber bullets in Johannesburg to impose social alienation on a crowd queuing to obtain supplies outside a supermarket during a national shutdown.