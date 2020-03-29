%MINIFYHTML7a4de9665c1aebc6a9c08df5a4e179d611% %MINIFYHTML7a4de9665c1aebc6a9c08df5a4e179d612%

Up News Info News mourns the loss of Maria Mercader, a network veteran who covered the latest news for nearly three decades and, most recently, helped shape the strategy for network correspondents and reporters.

Maria was 54 years old and died of the Covid-19 coronavirus in a New York hospital. She had been on medical leave for an unrelated matter since the last week of February.

Maria struggled with cancer and related diseases for over 20 years, and was an inspiration every time she returned to work after a setback that threatened to end her life.

"Even more than her talents as a journalist, we will miss her indomitable spirit," said Susan Zirinsky, president of Up News Info News and senior executive producer. "Maria was part of all our lives. Even when she was hospitalized, and she knew something was going on at Up News Info, she called with a lawyer, encouragement and said 'you can do this'. I called Maria one & # 39; warrior & # 39 ;, it was her. Mary was a gift that we appreciate. "

Maria actively participated in coordinating Up News Info News' participation in the Association of Asian American Journalists, the National Association of Lesbian and Gay Journalists, and the National Association of Black Journalists.

Maria Mercader and Susan Zirinsky

"The Mary whom we have the privilege to call family and friend knew better than most the power of relationships, loyalty, faith, kindness, perseverance and a smile, even when a smile defied the darkness of the moment,quot; said Ingrid Ciprian-Matthews, EVP of Strategic Professional Development, Up News Info News. "His remarkable professional contributions are part of the Up News Info Archives, but it is his magnificent human spirit that has moved so many of us, who will remain with us forever."

"Maria was a friend to everyone," said Laurie Orlando, senior vice president of talent for Up News Info News. "It is almost impossible to be someone that EVERYONE loves, but Maria was. She always had a warm hug, advice or support and a big smile for everyone in her life. She was a bright light and we will miss her so much."

Maria started on Up News Info News in 1987 on the Up News Info Page show. In her years working on Up News Info News' foreign and domestic desks, Maria helped produce many of the biggest stories, including the death of Princess Diana and the September 11 attacks. She won a Business Emmy in 2004 for her work on a "Up News Info Sunday Morning,quot; report on computer spam.

Al Ortiz, vice president of standards and practices for Up News Info News, said: "Maria was one of the bravest, funniest, and most supportive colleagues that most of us have met. She was a strong woman of faith with a clear sense of right and wrong. incorrect. "

Maria Carla Mercader was born on November 28, 1965 in New York City. She attended the Dominican Girls Academy in Manhattan and graduated from New Rochelle College in 1987.

Inspired by her mother, Gladys, who passed away and was the pianist for the American Ballet Theater, Maria loved music and was a great supporter of ballet.

María is survived by her father, Manuel and her brother, Manuel.