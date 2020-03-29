Redwood City man arrested for taking the stolen school bus at Wild Ride – Up News Info San Francisco

REDWOOD CITY (Up News Info SF) – A 23-year-old Redwood City man was arrested for hitting and leaking and other charges after allegedly robbing a school bus and taking him for a wild ride on Saturday morning, crashing into vehicles before arriving to rest on a power transformer.

Redwood City police said they began receiving calls to 911 around 9:43 a.m., reporting that a large school bus was driving irregularly and colliding with vehicles and other fixed objects in the Woodside Rd and Middlefield Rd area.

Approximately two minutes later, callers reported that the bus had collided with several other vehicles and that they stopped at the top of a PG,amp;E transformer in the parking lot of the Woodside Plaza shopping center.

The suspect, identified as Santos Miguel Murillocuellas, fled the bus but was promptly arrested without incident by a San Mateo County sheriff's deputy.

The Redwood City Fire Department and PG,amp;E responded to the power outage of the damaged transformer.

A follow-up investigation has revealed that Murillocuellas allegedly broke into a closed and closed school bus storage yard located at 1090 Mills Way. Once inside, he allegedly stole the bus shortly before initial calls to 911 began to arrive.

Redwood City police were investigating collisions with seven vehicles, a median fence, the signal light pole in Woodside and Massachusetts, and a PG,amp;E transformer. These vehicles and stationary objects suffered significant damage as a result of the incident.

The path of damage occurred on Woodside Rd between Spring Street and Massachusetts. The collisions involved parked vehicles or fixed objects and no personal injuries were reported.

Murillocuellas has been booked into the San Mateo County Jail for vehicle theft, burglary, reckless driving, beatings and escapes, and vandalism.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact Traffic Sgt Steve Fine at 650-780-7187.