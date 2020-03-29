Rajkummar Rao makes a donation in the fight against Corona



The coronavirus pandemic has taken over the world. Prime Minister Narendra Modi imposed a 21-day blockade across the nation to stem the spread of the virus. With the country entering a total blockade and all industries coming to a standstill, many Bollywood celebrities have turned up and made contributions to the Prime Minister's relief care fund to combat this great pandemic.

Celebrities like Akshay Kumar, Varun Dhawan, Hrithik Roshan, Prabhas and others have already made contributions to the PM-Cares fund.

Now we read that Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao has also come forward to make a donation to the government in the fight against Corona. The actor turned to Twitter to urge his fans to support the nation in any way they can. He wrote,

"It is time to join together and help our administration in this fight against the coronavirus. I have done my part … I donated to #PMReliefFund #CMReliefFund and #ZomatoFeedingIndia to help feed families in need. Please support in any way that our nation needs us Jai HindðÂÂŸÂÂ ‡ ®ðÂÂŸÂÂ ‡ ³ ï¸ÂÂ ”